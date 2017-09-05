What’s fair on DACA? Trump’s move ignites immigration clash

Even though Mark Krikorian is a second-generation American, he spoke only Armenian by the time he went to kindergarten in Cleveland decades ago.

Members of his extended family had fled Turkey during a time of persecution and genocide in the early 20th century, and put special value on trying to preserve their language and ethnic heritage in their new homeland.

Yet Mr. Krikorian’s experience assimilating into a wider American culture shaped what turned out to be a lifelong mission to preserve a “shared sense” of the United States’s unique national identity, he says.

Today he’s an advocate for tighter controls on legal and illegal immigration – partly on the idea that it’s unfair if an immigrant tide makes it harder for current residents to rise rise up the socioeconomic ladder.

Ricardo Aca, a senior at Baruch College in Manhattan, has a different concern about fairness. He’s one of about 800,000 undocumented immigrants to whom the Obama administration policy granted a temporary reprieve from the threat of deportation, since they arrived in the US as children.

“We trusted the government to come forward and to come out as undocumented. They took our fingerprints. They took all our personal information. They know everything about us.”

And now, he says, they feel betrayed.

The issue of fairness animates both sides in the deeply emotional debate that’s now flaring over the status of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and its recipients, often called “Dreamers.” President Trump is now moving to fulfill a campaign promise to end DACA, while giving Congress six months to come up with a permanent solution to what both sides agree is a complex and even wrenching issue.

Mr. Trump’s move this week is easily one of most contentious in a young presidency already brimming with partisan rifts.

“We feel so betrayed, because we put our full trust in this country, which we’ve called our home,” says Mr. Aca, who’s studying public and international affairs. “We’ve established our lives here, we contributed just as much as any other American, even though we don’t have the same benefits.”

ILLEGAL USE OF EXECUTIVE POWER?

But Republican critics insisted from the start, back in 2012, that Obama’s action was an illegal exercise of presidential power. Nine conservative state attorneys general, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, had threatened to sue the Trump administration if it didn’t end the program by Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Trump called the issue “one of the most difficult subjects I have, because you have these incredible kids.” And though he had campaigned on the promise to immediately end DACA, he said he would deal with the matter with “great heart.”

But in the end, the president’s legal team did not feel they could defend the order in court. In a press conference Tuesday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Homeland Security “should begin an orderly, lawful wind down, including the cancellation of the memo that authorized this program.”

Mr. Sessions echoed many of the arguments espoused by Krikorian, who now heads the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington think tank that advocates for strict immigration controls and supports most Trump policies on the issue. Sessions said the administration’s move “will further economically the lives of millions who are struggling…. And it will enable our country to more effectively teach new immigrants about our system of government and assimilate them to the cultural understandings that support it.”

Krikorian acknowledges that his own views will seem odd or even hypocritical to some.

“There’s the old value, your grandparents came here, so how can you be so critical of immigration?” says Krikorian, a fierce critic of what he calls the “lawless amnesty” decreed by President Obama, which persisted due to congressional inaction. “Well, government policy isn’t about what’s good for my grandparents, it’s what’s good for my grandchildren.”

“We need a breather,” he continues. “Lower levels of immigration are not going to fix everything, and we have a lot of problems, but it will enable our children to be able to handle and work through those problems more easily than if we continue to exacerbate them by letting in a million people every year without end.”