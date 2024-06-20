New Fair Committee members wanted

Jun. 20—GREENSBURG — After disbanding the committee that organized and operated the Decatur County Fair a couple of years ago, the Decatur County Commissioners have decided to create a new group to oversee operations of the annual summer attraction starting in 2025.

On June 4, 2022, the Daily News reported that the Commissioners voted to dissolve the Fair Board after members were unable or unwilling to provide financial statements from 2019, 2020 or 2021. There was also reportedly a general mismanagement of the fairgrounds.

Since then, the Commissioners and a group of dedicated citizens have been taking care of the business associated with the week-long event.

At Monday's meeting of the county leaders, Board of Commissioners President Jeremy Pasel announced formation of a new Fair Committee, noting it will be responsible for "putting on the fair" while the Commissioners will be responsible for capital improvements at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

Pasel explained he favors formation of a new committee to help insulate the fair from changes that result from elections and their possible negative impact on the fair's 4-H focus.

"I don't want the fair to suffer, and I don't want the kids to have a lesser fair going forward in the future," he said. "I wanted to make sure that we have a Fair Committee in place and people who actually know about the fair and care about it. They'll have a vested interest in it. So that's why I wanted to see a Fair Committee come back."

Those selected to serve on the new committee will do so voluntarily as Pasel said these will be non-paid positions.

He then asked local media to share a draft of new Fair Committee bylaws (see below) and asked that they be publicized so Decatur County citizens know what's planned and what the expectations are.

Anyone interested in being on the Fair Committee should contact the Commissioners.

As far qualifications, Pasel said prior involvement with the fair isn't a requirement but would definitely help because orchestrating a fair is complicated. However, he added, diverse backgrounds and experiences can help tackle different issues.

Bylaws of Fair Committee of Decatur County, Indiana Article I. Name

The name of the organization shall be the Fair Committee of Decatur County, Indiana.

Article II. Purpose

The Primary purpose of this organization will be to plan, prepare, and hold an annual fair at the Decatur County Fairgrounds for the purpose of promoting the ideals of the 4-H Clubs and to encourage better agriculture and better living on our farms and in our community.

The Fair Committee will submit recommendations to the Decatur County Commissioners for general improvements to the fairgrounds and capital improvements to the fairgrounds, infrastructure, buildings, or equipment which will help accomplish this purpose. The Decatur County Commissioners are responsible for all maintenance and upkeep at the fairgrounds.

The Fair Committee's authority to act in pursuit of this purpose is derived and allocated by the Decatur County Commissioners.

Any conduct or action taken by a Fair Committee member or member at large that violates or degrades this purpose shall be subject to removal from their position. The removal proceedings shall be held by the Decatur County Commissioners in a public meeting.

Article III. Membership

Section 1. The membership shall consist of nine appointed members. The nine appointed members shall be known as the Fair Committee.

Section 2. To fill vacant Fair Committee positions, not including officer nominations, the Decatur County Commissioners, Decatur County Council, and Decatur County Extension Board shall each nominate one person to serve on a nominating committee. The nominating committee shall select and vet potential candidates. The nominating committee shall select the potential candidate(s) by a majority vote and submit the nomination to the Decatur County Commissioners.

Upon receiving the nomination, the Decatur County Commissioners shall vote to approve or reject the nominated candidate(s) at the next public meeting.

Section 3. If the Fair Committee President, Vice President, or Treasurer were to resign their position, their term has expired, or they are removed from office, the Fair Committee shall elect the new officer(s) by a two-thirds vote of the Fair Committee members.

Section 4. If the above Fair Committee appointments, including officers, are not made by the designated nominating committee or the Fair Committee, the Decatur County Commissioners shall make such appointments as are necessary to represent the interests of those various groups.

Section 5. A Decatur County Commissioners and a Decatur County Councilor shall each hold one of the 9 positions on the Fair Committee. The Commissioner and Councilor shall not hold an office on the Fair Committee.

Section 6. It is the policy of the Fair Committee that all persons shall have equal opportunity and access to its programs and activities without regard to race, religion, color, sex, national origin, age, or handicap.

Section 7. Each member of the Fair Committee, excluding members-at-large, shall have the same rights, privileges, duties, liabilities, limitations, and restrictions.

Section 8. Such Extension Educators as are assigned to the County by the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service shall not be members of the Fair Committee but shall serve in an advisory capacity to the Fair Committee.

Article IV. Term of Membership and Duties of Officers

Section 1. The term of Fair Committee membership shall be for four years, ending on December 31st and beginning January 1st, except the County Commissioner and County Councilor who shall serve at the discretion of said group. No Fair Committee member shall serve more than two consecutive terms. If a Fair Committee member serves two consecutive terms, they may return to the Fair Committee after four years of not being a member of the Fair Committee.

Section 2. President: The President shall preside over all meetings of the Fair Committee, appoint committees, and preside as chairman of the Executive Committee. The President shall have a term of two years and may serve not more than two consecutive terms.

Section 3. Secretary: The Secretary shall keep a record of the proceedings of all meetings including those of the Executive Committee and shall notify members of all meetings. The Secretary shall have a term of two years and may serve not more than two consecutive terms.

Section 4. Vice-President: The Vice-President shall assume the duties of the President in their absence. The Vice-President is to be the coordinator of all committees. The VicePresident shall have a term of two years and may serve not more than two consecutive terms.

Section 5. Treasurer: The Treasurer shall receive, record, and receipt the funds of the Fair Committee and deposit the same in the designated account with the Decatur County Treasurer's Office. Funds shall be withdrawn from the depository and expenditures made only upon the authority of the Committee. The Treasurer shall be responsible for all items articulated in Article XI. The Treasurer shall have a financial or business management background. The Treasurer shall have a term of two years and may serve not more than two consecutive terms.

Section 6. The officers' term of office shall be two years, beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31 of the following year.

Section 7. The President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Treasurer shall constitute the Executive Committee. This Committee shall have the power to conduct business for the Fair Committee between regularly scheduled meetings, in the event of an emergency.

Article V. Compensation of Members

Fair Committee members shall not receive any compensation for their duties but may be reimbursed as specified in these By-Laws for expenses incurred in carrying out their duties.

Article VI. Powers and Duties of the Committees

Section 1. The Standing Committees of the organization shall be Track Events, Fair Parade, Commercial, Sponsorships, Midway, Queen Pageant and Livestock.

Section 2. It shall be the duty of the track events committee to propose, negotiate prices, schedule, and host all events at the track during the fair. The goal of the track events is to provide entertainment to patrons of the fair and to generate additional income for the Fair Committee.

Section 3. It shall be the duty of the fair parade committee to schedule, organize, and host the fair parade. The purpose of the fair parade is to highlight any group, organization, or business that wishes to participate.

Section 4. It shall be the duty of the commercial committee to rent the commercial building and other areas of the Fairgrounds to vendors for the week of the 4-H Fair. The commercial committee shall set consistent prices for all vendors that does not reflect personal bias for or against any vendor. The purpose of the commercial committee shall be to highlight local businesses or organizations, provide food and/or entertainment to fair patrons, and to generate additional income for the Fair Committee.

Section 5. It shall be the duty of the sponsorship committee to pursue and obtain fair, event, and/or building sponsors for the week of the annual fair and to generate additional income for the Fair Committee.

Section 6. It shall be the duty of the midway committee to pursue, negotiate contracts, and sell pre-event tickets for midway entertainment the week of the annual fair. The purpose of the midway committee is to ensure that a midway company provides a safe, clean, profitable, and entertaining experience for all annual fair patrons.

Section 7. It shall be the duty of the queen pageant to plan, promote, and host the queen pageant for the annual fair.

Section 8. It shall be the duty of the livestock committee to ensure all livestock committees, clubs, and/or projects are properly supported to hold livestock shows during the week of the annual fair and to provide any assist with the annual 4-H livestock sale.

Section 9. The President, subject to confirmation by the Fair Committee, may appoint such members-at-large as committee members, when necessary, to carry out the functions of the Fair Committee and/or committees. These members-at-large may participate in all standing committee meetings and Fair Committee meetings to assist in the implementation of the committee's purpose. These members-at-large do not have voting rights in the Fair Committee meetings.

Article VII. Meetings

Section 1. The regular meetings of the Fair Committee shall take place on the third Wednesday of each month, except for July and December.

Section 2. Special meetings may be called by the President or by a majority of the Fair Committee.

Section 3. Five of the nine current active Fair Committee membership shall constitute a quorum for transaction of business.

Article VIII. Voting Rights

Each of the members, not including members-at-large, shall have the right at every meeting of the Fair Committee to cast one vote on any matter submitted to a vote of the Fair Committee.

Article IX. Parliamentary Authority

In all matters not covered by the constitution and bylaws, the Fair Committee shall be governed by the Robert's Rules of Order.

Article X. Fiscal Matters

Section 1. The fiscal year of the Fair Committee shall begin on January 1 and end on December 31.

Section 2. The funds of the Fair Committee shall be deposited with the Decatur County Treasurer's Office.

Section 3. All claims and/or expenditures shall be submitted to the Decatur County Auditor's Office.

Section 3. The Decatur County Council shall allocate funds to a non-reverting account for the Fair Committee to use in pursuit of the stated purpose until such time that the fair income is self-sustaining.

Section 4. All money raised, generated, or allocated for the Fair Committee shall remain in a non-reverting account with the Decatur County Treasurer's Office.

Section 5. All money raised, generated, or allocated for the Fair Committee shall be used solely to fulfill the stated purpose in Article II.

Article XI. Properties and Expenses

Section 1. The Fair Committee assumes the responsibility of furnishing sufficient properties for the 4-H and Open Class exhibits at the Fair.

Section 2. The cost of ribbons, the cost of securing judges, and all other expenses of operating the annual Fair shall be paid by the Fair Committee unless those expenses are covered by the Extension Office.

Section 3. The Decatur County Fairgrounds including but not limited to all land, buildings, infrastructure, equipment, or other items donated, purchased, or allocated to fulfill the stated purpose in Article II is the sole property of the Decatur County Commissioners. The Fair Committee has the authority to use any of this property to fulfill the purpose stated in Article II. No Fair Committee member shall use any of this property for personal use or allow this property to be used for personal use. Misuse of any of this property by any Fair Committee member or other individual may result in immediate removal of the responsible Fair Committee member by the Decatur County Commissioners. In this circumstance, the removal of any Fair Committee member would be decided at an open meeting held by the County Commissioners.

Section 4. The Decatur County Commissioners shall be solely responsible for all Fairground facility rentals. The County Commissioners shall be solely responsible for all rental agreements and contract prices.

Article XII. Relationship to Other County Boards or Committees

Section 1. The memorandum of agreement with the Decatur County Extension Board and the Decatur County 4-H Council establishes the Decatur County 4-H Council as the organization that develops the 4-H Youth program and policy and 4-H exhibit and completion requirements.

Article XIII. Affiliations

The Fair Committee shall be a member of the Southeastern Indiana Fair Association, the Indiana Association of County and District Fairs, or other similar organizations.

Article XIV. Amendments

These articles may be amended at any regular meeting of the Fair Committee by a twothirds majority vote of the members voting provided written notice of the proposed change or amendment has been mailed to the members at least seven days prior to the meeting. Upon approval, the proposed amendment shall be submitted to the Decatur County Commissioners. The County Commissioners shall vote on the proposed amendment at the next open meeting. The proposed amendment will only become effective if passed by the Fair Committee and the County Commissioners.

Article XV. Initial Appointments and Terms

Section 1. Upon adoption of these Bylaws, the Decatur County Commissioners shall appoint the initial Fair Committee, Officers, and members at large. This is to ensure a smooth and efficient transition and to promote the stated purpose in Article II.

Section 2. The initial terms of the appointed Fair Committee shall be set at different years to ensure that future Fair Committee members have staggered term expirations. These initial terms do not change the term lengths of future Fair Committee members as stated in Article IV.

Section 3. The initial appointed President, initial appointed Treasurer, and two additional Fair Committee members shall serve terms of four years.

Section 4: The initial appointed Secretary, initial appointed Vice-President and one additional Fair Committee members shall serve terms of two years.

Section 5: The County Commissioner and County Councilor on the Fair Committee shall serve at the discretion of the respective bodies.

Section 6: Upon the expiration of the initial terms, the nomination process articulated in Article III shall dictate future Fair Committee members. Members of the initial Committee may serve one subsequent term if they are nominated pursuant to Article III.

Contact Kevin Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.