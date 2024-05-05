He failed to show for his murder trial. Now, 2 months later, Brandon Brown is back in jail

Two months ago, Brandon Lee Brown was a no show for jury selection in his murder trial.

He had been on the run ever since. But early Sunday, authorities found and arrested the 38-year-old Summerfield man.

Jail records show Brown was booked into the facility at 5:21 a.m. Marion County Sheriff's Office officials could not confirm how Brown was apprehended.

Brown's lawyer, John Kruse, could not be immediately reached for comment.

In March, Brown, who had been free on bond, was supposed to appear in front of Circuit Judge Peter Brigham for trial on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces the possibility of life behind bars if convicted.

When Brown failed to show up, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon is prosecuting the case.

About the case

Brown and his brother Derrick were arrested and charged in the shooting of Anthony Brady and Zondrey Sesler in 2018. Sesler was shot in the buttocks, and Brady hit in the abdomen, officials said. Brady was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Deputies said Sesler and Brady were at a Summerfield residence to change a tire when the brothers arrived. Brandon Brown, who was armed, shot one of the victims during a struggle, officials said.

Prosecutors did not pursue charges against Brown's brother because they said the chance for a conviction was slim.

The shooting came four years after Brown was released from prison. His convictions were drug related, according to state records. Brown was arrested in the murder case in 2018 and remained in the county jail until his $180,000 bond was posted in July 2023.

Brown had appeared at each court hearing until trial. Before Kruse, he had several other lawyers representing him.

