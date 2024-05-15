After failed mediation, Quincy restaurant owner, landlord headed for trial

QUINCY ‒ The 77-year-old Wheelhouse Diner, with its classic boxcar design, sticks out in a city where modular condos and apartments increasingly crowd out buildings of a bygone era. The dispute between restaurant owner LeeAnn Vieira McDonough and the landlord trying to evict her encapsulates the struggle between old and new Quincy. That case heads to trial Wednesday in Quincy District Court, after mediation failed about two-and-a-half months ago.

Like many restaurants, Covid hit the Wheelhouse hard. The diner was still feeling its effects when the underlying property changed hands in early 2023. McDonough's relationship with the new owner and her property manager has been strained to say the least – in part due to McDonough's still recovering finances, in part due to the owner's plans to redevelop the property.

Ciahua Chen, principal of Hancock Realty Trust LLC, bought the property at 453 Hancock St. from the estate of the previous owner, the late Randall Hard, for $1.5 million in January 2023. She has been trying to get McDonough to leave since October 2023.

The eviction case against the owner of the 77-year-old Wheelhouse Diner in Quincy goes to trial on Wednesday, May 15.

Chen plans to build a multistory building with a diner on the first floor, according to Helen Shiner of Shiner Group Realtors in Quincy. Construction wouldn't begin for three to five years, Shiner said.

When the property changed hands, McDonough was paying $2,500 a month in rent. In June 2023, the new owner served McDonough a notice to quit by Oct. 8. Chen offered to allow McDonough to stay beyond October if she paid a higher rent of $4,000, which she did not do, Chen's lawyer Kimberly Kroha said at a Jan. 18 court hearing.

McDonough told The Patriot Ledger that she offered to pay more in rent, but not the full 60% increase requested by the landlord.

The Abby sues its architect: Why North Quincy Station T parking garage isn't open. $3 million suit alleges 'defects'

City council, school committee collide: How the Quincy City Council could overrule school committee in Lunar New Year debate

Lawyers react to the failed mediation

McDonough's attorney, Christopher N. Carroll, said he's taken on the case pro bono. "A single mother, she put her body and soul into this historic landmark," Carroll said of McDonough. "I'm in this thing because it's the right thing to do, to help this person."

McDonough, who has owned and managed the diner for more than 12 years, wants to stay until the new owner has a building permit in hand and is ready to begin construction on a new project, Carroll told The Patriot Ledger.

Carroll compared the eviction to an eminent domain taking, where displacement harms a tenant business. In such cases, the government body seizing the property often pays compensation and moving costs, Carroll said, adding that the process of opening in a new location could be lengthy and expensive for McDonough.

North Quincy Wheelhouse Diner owner Leann McDonough contemplates the fate of the 70 years old diner she has owned and operated for over twelve years on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

During the private mediation session, the landlord asked that McDonough vacate the property within two months and pay an increased rent of $3,200, according to Carroll. McDonough expressed her wish to remain for two more years, leading to an impasse.

Kroha responded to the failed negotiations in a written statement:

"Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement where we could offer a scheduled transition before the landlord exercises its right to possession of the space through the court process."

Peter Blandino covers Quincy for The Patriot Ledger. Contact him at pblandino@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Trial set to open in eviction case against Wheelhouse Diner in Quincy