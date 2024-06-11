FAFSA delays: Tennessee colleges uncertain of impact on enrollment, finances

Delays and glitches in the rollout of a new federal financial aid form have complicated things for prospective and returning college and university students nationwide, especially those in the greatest need of financial aid.

The launch of a revamped Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, meant to update and streamline the process, has been riddled with issues. This year's form did not open for applications until months later than usual. That has delayed financial aid decisions for millions nationwide. A glitch requiring a Social Security number for parents of students also added to the delays.

In Tennessee, several schools mounted campaigns to keep students updated on the latest changes and push them to complete their FAFSA. The state also extended its FAFSA filing deadline by several months to Aug. 1. But the application isn't just for securing federal aid — it's also required for all students who wish to receive any form of financial aid for college, including scholarships, grants and other assistance.

So how will this affect enrollment and finances at school across the state? With an untold number of students still completing the FAFSA and financial aid process, the full impact will not be seen until well into the fall semester. Still, there are some early indicators the delays are taking their toll in Tennessee.

What to know: Haven't completed your FAFSA? The Tennessee deadline for aid is extended to Aug. 1

Fisk University, a highly-ranked, private and historically Black university in Nashville, gained Metro Council approval earlier this month to repurpose roughly $8.5 million in federal pandemic relief money to cover a financial shortfall. The money is left over from $10 million originally earmarked for renovating Fisk's historic Burrus Hall. The request, in part, was driven by FAFSA issues, according to Fisk President Agenia Clark. She said Fisk's finances are stable, but also acknowledged recent setbacks.

"Much like other colleges and universities across the nation, Fisk’s financial stability has been challenged by post-pandemic shortfalls in enrollment patterns, gifts and contributions and FAFSA processes," Clark said in an email.

The Tennessean reached out to several private and public schools around Tennessee to ask how they're navigating FAFSA issues and how they are supporting students. Here's what they had to say.

$8.5 million: Nashville OKs use of COVID-19 relief funds to stabilize rocky Fisk University finances

Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University, a public university in Clarksville, introduced a "tuition guarantee" that locked in tuition rates for full-time freshman enrolling for the first time. The students were able to use a tuition calculator offered by APSU that helped them understand the cost of tuition amid FAFSA delays.

"To mitigate the FAFSA delays, Austin Peay developed a calculator and gave guaranteed early award estimates to students in order to help them plan for the fall semester," Randi Robinson, APSU's executive director of student financial aid and scholarship, said in an email. "If a student’s final eligibility came in lower than the estimate, we are funding the difference."

Robinson said most of the estimates were accurate, and helped alleviate uncertainty for students and families. Summer semester enrollment was not impacted at APSU, since it relies on the 2023-24 FAFSA information. However, Robinson said it is too soon to tell how the delays will affect fall enrollment.

People walk across the Austin Peay State University Campus on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Clarksville, Tenn.

Belmont University

FAFSA delays have not had a major impact on summer enrollment at Belmont University, a private Christian school in Nashville, according to Vice President for Enrollment Services Chris Gage. He expects its 2024-25 enrollments to be within 1% of the current academic year's figures. Still, there is still uncertainty.

"Belmont's undergraduate applications for fall 2024 are at an all-time high," Gage said in an email. "With FAFSA delays, we will not have a complete picture of how that translates into enrollment yield until after classes begin."

Fisk University

Clark, the Fisk University president, said the university is bracing for impact from FAFSA issues because a high percentage of the students it serves are depending on financial aid.

"While the interest in attending Fisk has grown, the FAFSA failure has resulted in significant delays in getting student aid letters to interested students and interested students can't make a decision until they have letters from Fisk and all of their schools of interest," Clark siad. "We are in a stage of 'not knowing' and that is very uncomfortable for a small university that is tuition dependent."

Clark did not provide any concrete numbers on enrollment or financial impacts so far.

A look inside the common area inside Mary D. Shane dormitory at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Lipscomb University

Lipscomb University spokesperson Kim Chaudoin said it's still too early to assess the impact of FAFSA delays on the the private Nashville university's enrollment and finances. "Keeping our current and prospective students informed about the FAFSA delays and the status of packaging as well as encouraging them to complete the FAFSA to maximize their aid have been important priorities for us over the past few months," she said.

The university used one-on-one conversations with university representatives, in-person sessions during campus visits, emails, newsletters and frequent updates on the university website and social media to provide updates. It also used a direct mail campaign.

Middle Tennessee State University

A person walks in front of a mural on the Wiser-Patten Science Hall at Middle Tennessee State University on Friday afternoon Nov. 10, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tenn, as leaves change across campus and yellow leaves carpet the grass.

MTSU quickly took action when the first rumblings of FAFSA issues began early last year, according to Becca Smitty, director of MT One Stop. Her department handles student enrollment and connects them with resources across the public university, which is based in Murfreesboro.. The team created a dedicated FAFSA updates page on the university website, along with communicating with parents and students via email, social media and recruiting events. The school also promoted a video from MTSU President Sidney McPhee emphasizing the importance of filing their FAFSA so they wouldn't miss out on financial aid.

Smitty, like others, said the school won't know the full impact of the FAFSA delays until the fall semester beings.

"Fall enrollment has been impacted nationwide by the delays. Our most impacted population, those underserved and low-income families, typically come through orientation in late summer," she said.

Tennessee Technological University

Last year, Tennessee Tech created a "FAFSA Simplified" team that offered webinars and live virtual events to make sure students and families could navigate the financial aid process with support. The public university, based in Cookeville, also extended the timeline for when it offers scholarships to accommodate the FAFSA delays.

"As a result of these efforts, the university is trending ahead of last year’s registration numbers for freshman orientation and is on pace to welcome another large freshman class this fall," Mary McCaskey, the university's associate vice president for enrollment and student success, said in an emailed statement.

University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee System has five campuses across Tennessee, with its main campus in Knoxville. It also has campuses in Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin and the Health Science Center in Memphis. Each campus has been proactive in communication with students and families as FAFSA delays have rippled nationwide, according to Bernie Savarese, who serves as the system's vice president for academic affairs, research and student success.

He said comprehensive enrollment data for this fall will not be available until several weeks after the semester begins, but all campuses are seeing strong enrollment and positive indicators for new students. He also does not anticipate any significant financial issues for the system as a whole.

"Our campuses are closely monitoring the FAFSA process for new and continuing students and are providing targeted support to ensure students can enroll as planned," he said in an email.

Vanderbilt University

Students walk past the Faye and Joe Wyatt Center at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Vanderbilt University, the state's largest private university, said it does not anticipate any negative enrollment or financial impacts from FAFSA processing issues at its main Nashville campus, according to spokesperson Julia Jordan.

"We communicated with students via email, text and our websites, informing them of issues with the FAFSA and how Vanderbilt would respond in assisting students," she said in an email. "We have also responded to emails and phone calls from families who are concerned about delays with the FAFSA."

More information at FAFSA, Tennessee resources

Information on the FAFSA, scholarship opportunities at several public schools in Tennessee and more resources can be found at FourTheFutureTN.com/FAFSA.

The FAFSA application, along with more information, can be found at StudentAid.gov.

