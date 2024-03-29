Faded by the Georgia heat, Vietnam War memorial wall replica in Columbus has been revived

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington contains perhaps the nation’s most sacred wall, where the names of more than 58,000 U.S. military members who died in the war are etched on the polished black granite.

For 23 years, Houston-based funeral home company Dignity Memorial sponsored a three-quarter-scale replica Vietnam Wall that traveled throughout the United States to allow folks who couldn’t travel to Washington to have a similar experience of mourning and appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice a citizen makes for their country.

The replica wall found a permanent home in 2014, when Dignity donated it to the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, adjacent to Fort Benning, which now is named Fort Moore.

But the replica wall wasn’t granite. First, it was acrylic, then vinyl. Neither proved to be durable enough for the climate as the names faded.

“It just was not able to stand up to the Georgia heat and sun,” Janet Daly, communications director for the National Infantry Museum, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “So the state of Georgia provided us with the funds to replace it with granite.”

That $2.8 million grant in 2022 resulted two years later in the dedication of the new replica wall Friday at the museum.

“We can keep the thousands of Vietnam veterans who can’t make the trip to D.C. coming to our wall,” Daly said, “and now that it’s granite, people are able to do their rubbings on the wall, where previously they were unable to.”

The name of U.S. Army Maj. William F. Callinan is on the wall — at Line 53 of Panel 12E. He was a helicopter pilot, killed in action during the war in 1966.

Callinan died at age 36, leaving a widow with seven children. Columbus resident Margo Truett, who was 8 at the time, is one of them.

After attending Friday’s ceremony, Truett gushed with gratitude for the state grant that turned the faded replica into gleaming granite.

“To have this where it’s a touchstone for my family, to be able to come and see it and rub our hands on the etching of his name, … it means a lot to me that the state recognizes the importance,” she told the Ledger-Enquirer, “not only of my father but the military and Fort Moore being such an important part of who we are.”

The state grant also paid for five additional panels that document the replica wall’s history, including how veterans were treated when they returned from the controversial war.

“We’re telling the story of how their welcome home was received back in the ‘60s, how they really didn’t get their time,” Daly said. “We’re really focusing on creating a home for those veterans.”