Here Are the Facts About President Trump's Family Separation Policy

President Donald Trump continues to falsely blame Democrats for an administration policy that has led to more than 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

Speaking at a White House event on space Monday morning, Trump again said that the policy is “the Democrats’ fault” because they will not work with Republicans to revise immigration laws.

The family separations began earlier this year after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new “zero tolerance” policy of referring all border crossings for federal criminal prosecution, which leads to children being separated as their parents are sent to jail.

“If the Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly — good of the children, good for the country, good for the world,” he said. “We have the worst immigration laws in the entire world. Nobody has such sad, such bad … and actually in many cases, such horrible and tough. You see about child separation, you see what’s going on there.”

That echoed remarks from Friday, when Trump also blamed his own administration’s policy on Democrats, who are in the minority in both chambers of Congress. “I hate the children being taken away,” he told reporters at the White House. “The Democrats have to change their law — that’s their law.”

Here’s a closer look at the facts behind the family separation policy.

What is the family separation policy?

In May, Sessions announced that the U.S. would take a stricter stance on illegal crossings at the Mexican border which would result in parents and children being separated, rather than keeping them together in detention centers.

“If you are smuggling a child then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” Sessions said at a law enforcement event in Scottsdale, Ariz. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

From April 19 to May 31, some 1,995 children were separated from roughly as many adults at the U.S. border, officials announced on Friday.

The children are being held in facilities run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services, such as a converted Walmart in Texas which houses young boys that was recently opened to reporters.

What has the White House said about the family separation policy?

The Trump Administration has sent mixed messages about the policy. While Trump has repeatedly — and falsely — blamed Democrats for the policy, other staffers have either denied there is a policy or argued that it is a positive.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that “the Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda.”

The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Meantime, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller defended the policy, arguing that it shows that no one is above the law.

“It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period,” he told the New York Times. “The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

At the same time, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted on Sunday that there was no family separation policy. “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period,” she wrote. Instead, she argued that it was a continuation of previous administrations’ policies of separating children if “the adult has broken a law.”

But on Monday, Nielsen defended the policy while speaking before the National Sheriffs’ Association and suggested that people were “fraudulently” using children in order to pose as families and cross the border.

“Illegal actions have and must have consequences,” she said. “No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards.”

How have past presidents handled families that crossed the border?

The Trump Administration is not the first to face surges in migrants crossing the border nor is his the first to have to address the issue what to do about of families crossing the border. The Bush Administration aggressively pursued prosecutions of illegal entrants under a similarly “zero tolerance” policy in response to upticks.