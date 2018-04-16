Factbox: U.S. political world sends support to former first lady Barbara Bush

(Reuters) - Public figures across the U.S. political spectrum paid tribute on Sunday to former first lady Barbara Bush, who is in "failing health" and will no longer seek medical treatment. She is the wife of former Republican U.S. President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush.





White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders:

"The President's and First Lady's prayers are with all of the Bush Family during this time."





House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi:

"As always, Barbara Bush is a comfort to her friends & family teaching us all how to live full of faith, love & humor. Praying that she is comfortable & send love to President Bush & their family."





Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott:

"Here’s to Barbara Bush—an American icon and Texas legend. Our prayers are with you."





Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations:

"Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country."





Democratic U.S. Representative for New York Sean Patrick Maloney:

"Barbara Bush was a graceful First Lady who has dedicated her life to improving education and promoting literacy. Our family wishes Barbara and the rest of the Bush family the best during this difficult time."





Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich:

"Barbara Bush is a woman of grace, humility and great compassion. She and her family are in our prayers."





(Reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Peter Cooney)