Factbox: U.S. Open champion Rafa Nadal

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after beating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the men's final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Factbox on Rafa Nadal, who beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to win his third U.S. Open title on Sunday:

Born: Manacor, Mallorca, Spain on June 3, 1986 (Age: 31)

Grand slam titles (16): Australian Open (2009); French Open (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017); Wimbledon (2008, 2010); U.S. Open (2010, 2013, 2017).

- Nadal won his 16th grand slam in his 23rd major final and is three titles away from the men's record held by his great rival Roger Federer.

- The French Open champion ended a four-year title drought at Flushing Meadows and has won multiple slams in a year for only the second time since 2010.

- The Spaniard, plagued by injuries in the past two seasons, lost to Federer in the Australian Open final but has claimed five titles in 2017 -- the most since 2013 when he won 10.

MAKING HIS NAME

- Born to Sebastian Nadal and Ana Maria Parera.

- Nadal's uncle Miguel Angel Nadal was a former soccer player who represented Barcelona, RCD Mallorca and the Spain national team.

- Introduced to tennis by another uncle, Toni Nadal, who encouraged his naturally right-handed nephew to play left-handed as it would give him an advantage.

- Turned professional in 2001 and won the junior Davis Cup with Spain in 2002.

- Won the ATP newcomer of the year in 2003.

- Coached by former Spanish pro Carlos Moya and uncle Toni Nadal.

CAREER TO DATE

Defeated world number two Andy Roddick to guide Spain to the Davis Cup title in 2004. He won the tournament again in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Won the French Open on debut in 2005 and a year later beat Roger Federer in the final.

In 2007, he became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win a hat-trick of Roland Garros titles.

Won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics for Spain in singles. Clinched the doubles gold with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Games.

Suffered his first French Open loss in 2009 to Sweden's Robin Soderling in the fourth round.

Regained the title the following year, beating Soderling in the final. He also won his first U.S. Open title, becoming the seventh man to win all four grand slams.

Matched Borg's record of six French Open titles with his 2011 victory and overtook the Swede in 2012.

Became the first man with eight titles at the same grand slam when he beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the 2013 final at Roland Garros. He also won the U.S. Open.

Became the first man to win five successive French Open titles in 2014.

Won his second grand slam of 2017 at Flushing Meadows after a record-extending 10th French Open title in June.

