Factbox: U.S. companies snub NRA after Florida high school shooting

(Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are cutting ties with the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school last week.

The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has revived the long-running U.S. debate over gun rights and brought the NRA back under renewed scrutiny.

Gun control activists have campaigned in recent days, with demands ranging from banning semi-automatic guns like the one used in the Florida shooting to asking public pension funds to sell gun stocks.

First National Bank Of Omaha: The bank said it will not renew a contract with the NRA to issue a NRA-branded Visa card.

BlackRock Inc: BlackRock said it will speak with weapons makers and distributors "to understand their response," putting pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and American Outdoor Brands Corp.

Enterprise Holdings Inc: National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo, the three brands owned by the company, will end their discount program with the NRA, effective March 26.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp: Tweeted it is no more affiliated with the NRA, having ended its relationship late last year. (http://bit.ly/2F0mNIw)

Best Western Hotels & Resorts: Best Western ended any association with the NRA in 2014.

Symantec Corp: Symantec said it has stopped a program with the NRA that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product.

Chubb Ltd: The insurer said that it will stop underwriting a NRA-branded insurance policy for gun owners.

MetLife Inc: The insurer ended an auto and home incentive program for NRA members.

North American Van Lines Inc: The company scrapped its affiliate relationship with the NRA.

Delta Air Lines Inc: Airliner severed marketing ties with the NRA.

United Airlines: Airliner cut marketing ties with NRA.

Avis Budget Group Inc: Ended partnership with NRA, effective March 26. (http://cnnmon.ie/2GE0XYC)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: The company tweeted, "We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA's rental car discount program with Hertz." (http://bit.ly/2F22iLN)

‍

(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Bernard Orr)