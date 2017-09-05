Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 5) - DACA, Japan, South Korea

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! [0804 EDT]

-I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States. [0836 EDT]

