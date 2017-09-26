Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 25) - NASCAR, NFL, John Kelly, Puerto Rico, John McCain, Alabama

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear! [0725 EDT]

- Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! [0731 EDT]

- The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! [0739 EDT]

- The White House never looked more beautiful than it did returning last night. Important meetings taking place today. Big tax cuts & reform. [0744 EDT]

- #StandForOurAnthem [0902 EDT]

- @CNN is #FakeNews. Just reported COS (John Kelly) was opposed to my stance on NFL players disrespecting FLAG, ANTHEM, COUNTRY. Total lie! [1826 EDT]

- General John Kelly totally agrees w/ my stance on NFL players and the fact that they should not be disrespecting our FLAG or GREAT COUNTRY! [1828 EDT]

- Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country. #StandForOurAnthem [1829 EDT]

- Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. [2045 EDT]

- ...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... [2050 EDT]

- ...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA [2058 EDT]

- A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk! [2124 EDT]

- Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border - will never let you down! [2150 EDT]

-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)