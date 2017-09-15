Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 15) - London attack, travel ban, ESPN

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.





@realDonaldTrump :





- With the ridiculous Filibuster Rule in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass legislation, rather than 51. Can't get votes, END NOW![0637 EDT]





- Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! [0642 EDT]





- Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! [0648 EDT]





- The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! [0654 EDT]





- We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty! [0700 EDT]





- ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! [0720 EDT]







-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)





(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)