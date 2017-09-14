Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 14) - DACA, U.S.-Mexico border wall

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. [0611 EDT]

- The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. [0620 EDT]

