Factbox: Trump on Twitter - Media, American troops, Stock market

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.





@realDonaldTrump :





-#FraudNewsCNN #FNN [0921 EDT]





-The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst [1604 EDT]





-Stock Market at all time high, unemployment at lowest level in years (wages will start going up) and our base has never been stronger! [1955 EDT]





-America's men & women in uniform is the story of FREEDOM overcoming OPPRESSION, the STRONG protecting the WEAK, & GOOD defeating EVIL!

USA [2213 EDT]







-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)





(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)