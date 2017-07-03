    Factbox: Trump on Twitter - Media, American troops, Stock market

    The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

    The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.


    @realDonaldTrump :


    -#FraudNewsCNN #FNN [0921 EDT]


    -The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst [1604 EDT]


    -Stock Market at all time high, unemployment at lowest level in years (wages will start going up) and our base has never been stronger! [1955 EDT]


    -America's men & women in uniform is the story of FREEDOM overcoming OPPRESSION, the STRONG protecting the WEAK, & GOOD defeating EVIL!

    USA [2213 EDT]



    -- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)


    (Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)