Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 4) - Gas prices, 4th of July

@realDonaldTrump :





- #HappyIndependenceDay #July4 #USA [638 EDT]





- Getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with a big crowd at the White House. Happy 4th to everyone. Our country will grow and prosper! [1549 EDT]





- Gas prices are the lowest in the U.S. in over ten years! I would like to see them go even lower. [1555 EDT]





- #HappyIndependenceDay #USA [2219 EDT]





