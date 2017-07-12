Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 11) - Mississippi crash, Olympics, Mosul

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.





@realDonaldTrump :





- The Senate Democrats have only confirmed 48 of 197 Presidential Nominees. They can't win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct [0659 EDT]





- Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! [0746 EDT]





- Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all! [0809 EDT]





- Big wins against ISIS! [0823 EDT]





- My son, Donald, will be interviewed by @seanhannity tonight at 10:00 P.M. He is a great person who loves our country! [2024 EDT]





@POTUS





- Statement on the Liberation of Mosul: "We will continue to seek the total destruction of ISIS." http://45.wh.gov/NVfHoe [0907 EDT]





- #ICYMI yesterday I announced key additions to my administration: http://bit.ly/2ubr6eq [1737 EDT]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)





(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)