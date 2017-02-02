Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Feb 1) - Rex Tillerson, Iran, Australia

The following bullet points are from the U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter accounts (@realDonaldTrump and @POTUS). Reuters has not edited the tweets.

@realDonaldTrump : * Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call itwhat you want, it is about keeping bad people (with badintentions) out of country! [750 EST] * Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq evenafter the U.S. has squandered three trillion dollars there.Obvious long ago! [2206 EST] * Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to takethousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I willstudy this dumb deal! [2255 EST]@POTUS: * Proud to honor the start of Black History Month at the@WhiteHouse this morning with @VP Mike Pence. [1108 EST] * Moment of prayer last night after my nomination of JudgeNeil Gorsuch for #SCOTUS. It was an honor having Maureen and Fr.Scalia join us. [1206 EST] * Congratulations to our new Secretary of State RexTillerson, sworn-in this evening by @VP Mike Pence. [2008 EST]-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

