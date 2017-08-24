    Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 24) - Debt ceiling, fake news, Mitch McConnell, hurricane Harvey

    - I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They... [0819 EDT]


    - ...didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! [0825 EDT]


    - The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, there was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally..... [0907 EDT]


    - ..(enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion - V.A. (respectful and strong). Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones! [0915 EDT]


    - James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me? [0915 EDT]


    - The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened! [0942 EDT]


    - On Tuesday, I visited with the incredible men & women of @ICEgov & @DHSgov Border Patrol in Yuma, AZ. Thank you. We respect & cherish you! [1313 EDT]


    - As #HurricaneHarvey intensifies - remember to #PlanAhead.

    ☑️(link: http://www.hurricanes.gov) hurricanes.gov

    ☑️(link: http://www.ready.gov) ready.gov

    ☑️(link: http://www.fema.gov) fema.gov [1531 EDT]


