Factbox: Trump on Twitter (August 15) - Luther Strange

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.





@realDonaldTrump :





- Senator Luther Strange, who is doing a great job for the people of Alabama, will be on @foxandfriends at 7:15. Tough on crime, borders etc. [0630 EDT]





-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)





(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)