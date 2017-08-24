Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 23) - Arizona, Phoenix, Filibuster Rule, Donald Ballard

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Thank you Arizona. Beautiful turnout of 15,000 in Phoenix tonight! Full coverage of rally via my Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/videos/10159709733805725/ [0118 EDT]

- Not only does the media give a platform to hate groups, but the media turns a blind eye to the gang violence on our streets! [0132 EDT]

- #DrainTheSwamp #PhoenixRally [0200 EDT]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0301 EDT]

- Phoenix crowd last night was amazing - a packed house. I love the Great State of Arizona. Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border! [0920 EDT]

- Last night in Phoenix I read the things from my statements on Charlottesville that the Fake News Media didn't cover fairly. People got it! [0940 EDT]

- If Republican Senate doesn't get rid of the Filibuster Rule & go to a simple majority, which the Dems would do, they are just wasting time! [0950 EDT]

- As long as we have faith in each other and confidence in our values, then there is no challenge too great for us to conquer! #ALConv2017 [1510 EDT]

- A great honor to sign the Veterans Appeals Improvement & Modernization Act into law w/ @AmericanLegion @SecShulkin. http://45.wh.gov/9y3Pcw [1841 EDT]

- Donald E. Ballard, on behalf of the people of the United States, THANK YOU for your courageous service. YOU INSPIRE US ALL! #ALConv2017 [2052 EDT]

-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)