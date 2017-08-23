Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 22) - Virginia, U.S. Navy

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

- Was with great people last night in Fort Myer, Virginia. The future of our country is strong! [0646 EDT]





- We pray for our fallen heroes who died while serving our country in the @USNavy aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain, and their families. [1515 EDT]





