Factbox: Trump meets with Boeing chief, others

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to hold meetings in New York on Tuesday, before taking over the White House from President Barack Obama on Friday.
The following is a list of confirmed meetings for Tuesday, according to Trump's transition team:
AINSLEY EARHARDT
* Fox News Channel journalist, co-host of "Fox and Friends," for interview
ANDREW NAPOLITANO
* Legal analyst for Fox News, former New Jersey Superior court judge
DENNIS A. MUILENBURG
* Boeing Co <BA.N> chief executive officer
SHERI DILLON
* Trump legal adviser on divestment plans, attorney at Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP in Washington
MIKE ALLEN
* Washington-based reporter and co-founder of new political news website Axios, formerly of political news publication Politico
