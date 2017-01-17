    Factbox: Trump meets with Boeing chief, others

    Reuters

    (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued to hold meetings in New York on Tuesday, before taking over the White House from President Barack Obama on Friday.

    The following is a list of confirmed meetings for Tuesday, according to Trump's transition team:


    AINSLEY EARHARDT

    * Fox News Channel journalist, co-host of "Fox and Friends," for interview


    ANDREW NAPOLITANO

    * Legal analyst for Fox News, former New Jersey Superior court judge


    DENNIS A. MUILENBURG

    * Boeing Co <BA.N> chief executive officer


    SHERI DILLON

    * Trump legal adviser on divestment plans, attorney at Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP in Washington


    MIKE ALLEN

    * Washington-based reporter and co-founder of new political news website Axios, formerly of political news publication Politico




    (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by Andrea Ricci)