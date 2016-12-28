    Factbox: Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress

    Reuters

    (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

    Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.

    WEDNESDAY

    DAVID RUBENSTEIN

    * Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group

    ISAAC PERLMUTTER

    * CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co

    ABEL MALDONADO

    * Co-owner of Runway Vineyards

    * Under consideration for agriculture secretary

    ELSA MURANO

    * Former U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush

    * Under consideration for agriculture secretary

    TOMMY THOMPSON

    * Former U.S. secretary of health and human services under President George W. Bush, former governor of Wisconsin

    * Will discuss healthcare reform

    RON LAUDER

    * President of the World Jewish Congress

    HEALTHCARE LEADERS

    * John Noseworthy, president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic

    * Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine

    * David Torchiana, president and CEO of Partners HealthCare

    * Delos Cosgrove, president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic

    * Bruce Moskowitz, physician

    (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott)