Factbox: Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.
WEDNESDAY
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
* Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group
ISAAC PERLMUTTER
* CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co
ABEL MALDONADO
* Co-owner of Runway Vineyards
* Under consideration for agriculture secretary
ELSA MURANO
* Former U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush
* Under consideration for agriculture secretary
TOMMY THOMPSON
* Former U.S. secretary of health and human services under President George W. Bush, former governor of Wisconsin
* Will discuss healthcare reform
RON LAUDER
* President of the World Jewish Congress
HEALTHCARE LEADERS
* John Noseworthy, president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic
* Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine
* David Torchiana, president and CEO of Partners HealthCare
* Delos Cosgrove, president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic
* Bruce Moskowitz, physician
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott)
