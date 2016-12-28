    Factbox: Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress

    Reuters

    (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed holding meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepared to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

    Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.

    WEDNESDAY

    DAVID RUBENSTEIN

    *Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group

    ISAAC PERLMUTTER

    * CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co

    ABEL MALDONADO

    * Co-owner of Runway Vineyards

    * Under consideration for agriculture secretary

    ELSA MURANO

    * Former U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety under President George W. Bush

    * Under consideration for agriculture secretary

    TOMMY THOMPSON

    * Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush

    * Will discuss health care reform

    RON LAUDER

    * President of the World Jewish Congress

    (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey, Editing by W Simon)