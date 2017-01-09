Factbox: Trump to meet Alibaba's Ma, Senate majority leader, Univision

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Monday in New York as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Below is a list of meetings for Monday, according to Trump's transition team.
JACK MA
*Founder and executive chairman, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd
MITCH MCCONNELL
* U.S. Senate majority leader
* Kentucky Republican
UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC
* President and CEO Randy Falco
* Chief News, Entertainment & Digital Officer Isaac Lee
HOWARD KURTZ
* Fox News media host
