    Factbox: Trump to meet Alibaba's Ma, Senate majority leader, Univision

    Reuters

    (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Monday in New York as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

    Below is a list of meetings for Monday, according to Trump's transition team.

    JACK MA

    *Founder and executive chairman, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd

    MITCH MCCONNELL

    * U.S. Senate majority leader

    * Kentucky Republican

    UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC

    * President and CEO Randy Falco

    * Chief News, Entertainment & Digital Officer Isaac Lee

    HOWARD KURTZ

    * Fox News media host

