Factbox: Trump to meet Alibaba's Ma, Senate majority leader, Univision

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Monday in New York as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Below is a list of meetings for Monday, according to Trump's transition team.

JACK MA

*Founder and executive chairman, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd

MITCH MCCONNELL

* U.S. Senate majority leader

* Kentucky Republican

UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC

* President and CEO Randy Falco

* Chief News, Entertainment & Digital Officer Isaac Lee

HOWARD KURTZ

* Fox News media host

