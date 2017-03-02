    Factbox - Snap IPO: The asymmetry of venture returns

    Reuters
    NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Snap Inc , the owner of the messaging app Snapchat, opened at $24 per share on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday versus the initial public offering price of $17.

    Following is a list of venture capital firms selling their shares in Snap. Estimated values of shares sold in the deal are based on the IPO price. Estimated values of shares retained are based on the stock's opening price. Data based on SEC filings, EquityZen and CrunchBase.

    * Lightspeed Venture Partners

    Total shares: 86,629,520

    Shares sold: 4,632,890

    Shares sold value: $78,759,130

    Shares retained: 81,996,630

    Shares retained value: $1,967,919,120

    Initial purchase prices:

    - Seed round: Less than $0.01 per share in 2012

    - Series A: $0.10 per share in 2013

    - Series B: $0.98 per share in 2013

    Investment: At least $485,000

    Voting right: Yes

    * Benchmark Capital Partners, Mitchell Lasky

    Total shares: 131,599,440

    Shares sold: 10,695,868

    Shares sold value: $181,829,756

    Shares retained: 120,903,572

    Shares retained value: $2,901,685,728

    Initial purchase prices:

    - Series A: $0.10 per share in 2013

    - Series B: $0.98 per share in 2013

    Investment: At least $23,943,414

    Voting right: Yes

    * General Catalyst

    Total shares: 10,712,640

    Shares sold: 572,904

    Shares sold value: $9,739,368

    Shares retained: 10,139,736

    Shares retained value: $243,353,664

    Initial purchase price:

    - Series B: $0.98 per share in 2013

    Investment: About $10.5 million

    Voting right: No

    Following is a history of Snap's private investment rounds. Data is based on SEC filings, EquityZen and CrunchBase. Preferred stock share prices are adjusted to reflect the Class A dividend issued in October 2016 (effectively a 2-for-1 split of the shares).

    For example, Series A preferred stock investors paid $0.208515 per share for Series A stock. Adjusting for the Class A dividend, the price is reflected below as $0.1043.

    * Series A-1 (Seed round), May 2012

    Investor: LightSpeed Venture Partners

    Price per share: $0.01

    Number of shares: 71.45 million

    Total investment: $485,000 - $518,000

    Value at IPO price: $1.2 billion

    * Series A, Feb 2013

    Lead investor: Benchmark Capital

    Participants: Lightspeed Venture Partners, SV Angel

    Price per share: $0.10

    Number of shares: 140.58 million

    Total investment: $14.7 million

    Value at IPO price: $2.4 billion

    * Series B, June 2013

    Lead investor: Institutional Venture Partners

    Participants: General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners,

    SV Angel, Tencent Holdings, Benchmark Capital

    Price per share: $0.98

    Number of shares: 81.86 million

    Total investment: $80 million

    Value at IPO price: $1.4 billion

    * Series C, Dec 2013

    Lead investor: Coatue Management

    Price per share: $1.70

    Number of shares: 32 million

    Total investment: $54.5 million

    Value at IPO price: $544.0 million

    * Series D, Dec 2014

    Lead investor: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

    Participants: HDS Capital, Yahoo

    Price per share: $7.68

    Number of shares: 6.74 million

    Total investment: $51.7 million

    Value at IPO price: $114.5 million

    * Series E, March 2015

    Lead investor: Alibaba, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

    Price per share: $10.86

    Number of shares: 39.96 million

    Total investment: $433.9 million

    Value at IPO price: $679.4 million

    * Series F, July 2015 - May 2016

    Lead investor: Fidelity Investments

    Participants: Coatue Management, General Atlantic

    Geodesic Capital, Glade Brook Capital Partners, GSV Capital

    GSV Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners,

    Lone Pine Capital, Meritech Capital Partners,

    Sequoia Capital, T. Rowe Price, York Capital Management

    Price per share: $15.36

    Number of shares: 121 million

    Total investment: $1.9 billion

    Value at IPO price of $17: $2.1 billion

    (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Dan Burns and Meredith Mazzilli)