Factbox: Over 750,000 still without power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storm

(Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said over 750,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Thursday after a snow and ice storm battered the region on Wednesday.
That storm came as utilities were working to restore power to the remaining 100,000 or so customers left in the dark from a storm late last week.
Between the two storms more than 3 million customers were affected in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
The utilities said they expect to restore service to most of the affected customers by the end of the week.
Most of the current outages were in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New York.
The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:
Power Company State/Pr Out Now Served
ovince
FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 134,900 1,112,500
Eversource - Connecticut CT 124,100 1,267,700
PSEG - New Jersey NJ 85,000 2,268,100
Exelon - PECO PA 55,600 1,635,400
Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 49,600 1,157,200
Fortis - Central Hudson NY 38,700 298,100
Avangrid - NYSEG NY 38,500 879,000
Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 33,200 299,000
Con Edison NY 28,700 3,323,500
Emera - Nova Scotia Power NS 23,200 500,000
Eversource - New Hampshire NH 22,800 527,500
PSEG - Long Island NY 19,900 1,146,900
FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 18,900 2,023,300
Avangrid - Central Maine ME 18,900 612,700
National Grid - Rhode Island RI 15,600 492,600
Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 13,500 334,000
Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 10,200 536,600
National Grid - New York NY 7,200 1,643,500
PPL - Pennsylvania PA 2,900 1,400,000
NB Power (New Brunswick, Canada) NB 2,600 394,000
Green Mountain Power VT 2,500 265,000
Emera Maine ME 2,300 159,000
National Grid - Massachusetts MA 1,600 1,319,100
Exelon - BGE MD 1,200 1,282,300
PPL - Kentucky KY, VA 1,000 1,086,000
Total 752,600
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)