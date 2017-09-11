Factbox: Over 3 million lose power in Florida from Irma, utilities say

(Reuters) - More than 3 million homes and businesses have lost power in Florida, the major utilities said on Sunday, as Hurricane Irma pummeled the state.

Most outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern and eastern parts of the state. FPL, the state's biggest power company, said more than 2.9 million of its customers were without service, including about half in Miami-Dade County. As the storm moved up the coast, Duke Energy's outages increased.

Irma hit Florida on Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm, the second highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It weakened as it moved up the state's west coast and by evening, it was a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (169 kph).

FPL is a unit of NextEra Energy Inc. Other big power utilities in Florida are units of Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co and Emera Inc.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and Sandra Maler)