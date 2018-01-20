Factbox: Key senators to watch as U.S. government shutdown looms

(Reuters) - A partial U.S. government shutdown is just hours away as President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress struggle to find a solution.

The House of Representatives approved a measure Thursday to extend funding through Feb. 16, but with several Republicans wavering and numerous Democrats opposed, the bill appeared on the verge of collapse in the Senate.

The measure would be the fourth stopgap funding bill, known as a continuing resolution, in the current fiscal year. Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, leaving little room for defections. Here is a list of senators whose votes could be pivotal to the bill's fate.

REPUBLICANS VOTING OR LEANING NO

LINDSEY GRAHAM

South Carolina Senator Graham, who helped craft a bipartisan immigration deal rejected by Trump last week, said on Wednesday he would vote against the temporary funding bill. "I am not going to support continuing this fiasco for 30 more days by voting for a continuing resolution," he said.

Graham added that the government needed additional funding for the military and "some direction about the path forward" on a more permanent solution for so-called Dreamers, undocumented people who immigrated to the United States as children.

Numerous Democrats are holding out for a deal on those immigrants before voting for the government funding bill.

MIKE LEE

Lee, from Utah, is a fiscal conservative who dislikes using stopgap bills, to fund the government. "Past performance is not a guarantee of future results but Senator Lee has never voted for a CR," said his spokesman, Conn Carroll.

JOHN MCCAIN

McCain is undergoing cancer treatment at his home in Arizona and was not expected to be at the Senate vote. Politico quoted McCain as saying he would vote "no" on the stopgap bill if he were in Washington.

RAND PAUL

The Kentucky senator said on Thursday he would vote against the short-term spending bill over budget concerns. He said spending in the bill would exceed caps put in place by Congress to keep expenses under control.

DEMOCRATS VOTING OR LEANING YES

JOE MANCHIN

Manchin, of West Virginia, has indicated he is leaning in favor of the stopgap measure, saying he wants to keep the government open. He is one of 10 Democrats up for re-election this year in states Trump won in the 2016 presidential election.

JOE DONNELLY

Donnelly, who is up for re-election this year, said on the Senate floor on Friday afternoon that he would vote to keep the government open. "Keeping the government running is our job," Donnelly said. Trump won Indiana and Vice President Mike Pence is the former governor of the state.

HEIDI HEITKAMP

Heitkamp, who is up for re-election in North Dakota this year, announced late on Friday that she would vote for a short-term measure to fund the government, but that it was not an "endorsement" of back-to-back, short-term funding bills. "I've been calling for a bipartisan deal, and it's disappointing that many of those on the other side of the aisle haven't been willing to work on one," Heitkamp said in a statement.

OTHER PROPOSALS

JEFF FLAKE

The vocal Trump critic has expressed frustration to reporters with the process. He is also a supporter of a bipartisan plan to protect Dreamers.

While he has not said for sure how he would vote, he told reporters on Thursday that he did not back this stopgap spending bill and preferred the idea of a temporary funding bill lasting several days while lawmakers continue to negotiate a deal.

CHUCK SCHUMER

Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, has said he would back a proposal to keep the government open for a few more days while lawmakers continue negotiations.

(Compiled by Susan Cornwell, Amanda Becker, Doina Chiacu, Blake Brittain and Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa Shumaker)