Factbox: Key points of Trump's 2018 budget proposal

(Reuters) - The following are stories and tables about President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018 starting Oct. 1, unveiled by the White House on Monday and due to be delivered to Congress on Tuesday. * MAIN STORY - Trump's first full budget would slash fundingfor healthcare and food assistance programs that help the poorwhile it trims the deficit. The plan - if agreed to by Congress- would cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over 10 years,balancing the budget by the end of the decade. More than $800billion would be cut from the Medicaid program for the poor, andmore than $192 billion from food stamps. * THE WALL - Trump is asking Congress for $1.6 billion forfiscal 2018 to begin building a wall along the border withMexico, far short of the amount needed for a project sharplycriticized by Democrats and even some conservative Republicans.An internal Department of Homeland Security plan has estimatedthe wall's total cost at $21.6 billion. * AGRICULTURE - The White House budget proposed $46.54billion in cuts to federal funding for the agriculture sectorover the next 10 years, with the biggest cut in the form of a$38 billion bite out of farm supports, including new limits on subsidies for crop insurance premiums and caps for commoditypayments. * FOREIGN OUTLAYS - The Trump administration's budgetproposal would convert some of the United States' foreignmilitary grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slashspending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29percent. * ENERGY - Trump's White House would sell half of thenation's emergency oil stockpile and open the Alaska NationalWildlife Refuge to drilling as part of a plan to balance thebudget over the next 10 years and ramp up American energyoutput. * FINANCIAL REGULATION - Two Wall Street financialregulators, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and theSecurities and Exchange Commission, would face cuts or majorstructural changes under Trump's budget proposal. The CFPB,created to protect borrowers from predatory lending, wouldundergo a "restructure" that would cut the federal deficit by$145 million, while the SEC, which polices securities markets,would have its reserve fund used to supplement its budget. * ASSUMPTIONS - Trump's promise to balance the federalbudget in a decade rests on a sustained rise to 3 percent annualeconomic growth and a vague "feedback" effect that lowers theannual deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars. Theprojections are a leap of faith that many economists and theFederal Reserve regard as unlikely. * ECONOMY - A table detailing the main economic forecastsunderlying the budget proposal * DEFICIT - A table detailing the deficit projections fromthe budget proposal

(Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)