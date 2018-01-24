Factbox: Kentucky shooting victims: Louisville football fan, former Little Leaguer

(Reuters) - The lives of a girl who was a Louisville college football fan and a boy who joined a "brotherhood" by playing Little League baseball were cut short when a 15-year-old boy opened fire at a high school in western Kentucky.

Eighteen other students were hurt in the rampage on Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton, a small farming town. Kentucky State Police late Tuesday identified the slain girl as Bailey Holt and the boy as Preston Cope. Both were 15.





- Holt was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said in a statement. Photos on her Facebook page showed her displaying her support for University of Louisville Cardinals football by wearing team jerseys and T-shirts.





- Cope died at Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to state police. The youth suffered an "unsurvivable brain injury," Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui, medical director of hospital's trauma unit, told a news conference on Tuesday.

A Facebook user named Tim Weatherbee who identified himself as a friend shared old photos of the boy posing with a trophy for the Calvert City Sluggers Little League team in Calvert City, about 13 miles north of Benton.

"These boys spent many years together learning the game of baseball and building a friendship, a brotherhood," Weatherbee wrote online. "Preston Cope was a part of that brotherhood. R.I.P. Preston #sluggersforever."





(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)