About 1.1 million lose power in Florida from Irma, utility says

(Reuters) - About 1.1 million homes and businesses have lost power in Florida as Hurricane Irma pummeled the southern part of the state, Florida Power & Light (FPL) said on Sunday.

FPL, the biggest power company in Florida, said on its website that over 1,094,000 customers without power. Separately, Keys Energy Services, which serves the Florida Keys, reported 29,000 outages earlier Sunday on its website. Irma, which was passing over the Florida Keys, packed maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, according to the latest update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center. FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)