Factbox: Impact of the U.S. government shutdown

(Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers struggled on Sunday to reach a breakthrough during the second day of a government shutdown.

If Republicans and Democrats are unable to resolve their differences, federal agencies could remain partially closed when the work week begins on Monday.

During shutdowns, non-essential government employees are furloughed, or placed on temporary unpaid leave. Workers deemed essential, including those dealing with public safety and national security, keep working.

The last shutdown, in October 2013, lasted more than two weeks and more than 800,000 federal employees were furloughed. There is no official tally of how many would be off work this time. Here are some details about the potential impacts of the shutdown on government agencies:

MILITARY: The Defense Department says a shutdown would not affect the U.S. military's war in Afghanistan or its operations against Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria. All 1.3 million military personnel on active duty would remain on normal duty status. Civilian personnel in non-essential operations would be furloughed. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said a sustained funding impasse would cause ships to go without maintenance and aircraft to be grounded.

JUSTICE: The Justice Department has many essential workers. Under its shutdown contingency plan, about 95,000 of its almost 115,000 staff would keep working.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team investigating whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia will also continue to work.

FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT: The stock market-policing Securities and Exchange Commission said it will remain open and fully staffed for a limited number of days, adding that its shutdown plan was focused "on the market integrity and investor protection components of our mission."

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, meanwhile, said it would have to furlough 95 percent of employees immediately. An agency spokeswoman said the derivatives regulator could, however, call in additional staff in the event of a financial market emergency.

WHITE HOUSE: More than 1,000 of the 1,715 White House staff would be furloughed, the Trump administration said. The president would be provided with enough support to carry out his constitutional duties, including staff needed for a planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, administration officials said. However, the decision to go to Davos is now being assessed "day to day" the White House budget director said on Saturday.

NATIONAL PARKS: National parks remain accessible while still following all applicable laws and procedures, according to a spokesperson. Open roads will remain accessible and back country toilets will also remain open. However, services requiring staffing, such as public information and full service restrooms, will not operate. Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessions or other entities.

WASHINGTON TOURIST SIGHTS: The Trump administration does not plan to barricade open-air monuments this time, officials said. The Smithsonian has said its museums could remain open through Monday.

TAXES: In a contingency plan released by the Treasury Department, the IRS expects to keep just over 35,000 employees, or about 43.5 percent of its workforce, on the job during the shutdown.

That significant cut to staffing could have an impact as the tax season kicks into high gear, potentially delaying refunds to tax payers or making it more difficult for them to reach the IRS with questions about their returns.

MAIL DELIVERY: Deliveries would continue as usual because the U.S. Postal Service receives no tax dollars for day-to-day operations.

TRAVEL: Airline passengers are not expected to feel much impact. The Transportation Security Administration plans to have 53,865 of its 58,295 employees ready to work during the shutdown, said the Department of Homeland Security. Air traffic control will not be affected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

COURTS: The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts has said federal courts, including the Supreme Court, could continue to operate normally for about three weeks without additional funding.

HEALTHCARE: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will continue to process applications for open enrollment, and the Medicare program for the elderly and disabled is expected to continue functioning largely without disruption, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.