Factbox: What happens in a U.S. government shutdown?

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress failed to meet a midnight Friday deadline to pass a short-term bill to extend federal funding, forcing some government facilities to shutdown.

In shutdowns, non-essential government employees are furloughed, or placed on temporary unpaid leave. Workers deemed essential, including those dealing with public safety and national security, keep working.

After previous government shutdowns, Congress passed measures to ensure that all unpaid workers received retroactive pay. The Trump administration would support a similar measure, a senior administration official said on Friday.

Workers began finding out on Friday whether they would be furloughed, but official notices would come as early as Saturday. They would receive their last paycheck for work up until the shutdown on Friday Jan. 26.

The last shutdown, in October 2013, lasted more than two weeks and more than 800,000 federal employees were furloughed. There is no official tally of how many would be off work this time. Here are some details about what happened in 2013, along with some recent updates from officials:





MILITARY: The Defense Department says a shutdown would not affect the U.S. military's war in Afghanistan or its operations against Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria. All 1.3 million military personnel on active duty would remain on normal duty status. Civilian personnel in non-essential operations would be furloughed. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said a sustained funding impasse would cause ships to go without maintenance and aircraft to be grounded.





JUSTICE: The Justice Department has many essential workers. Under its shutdown contingency plan, about 95,000 of the department's almost 115,000 staff would keep working.





FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT: The stock market-policing Securities and Exchange Commission funds itself by collecting fees from the financial industry, but its budget is set by Congress. The markets watchdog said in a statement on its website that it would remain open for a limited number of days, fully staffed. The S.E.C. said this plan focused "on the market integrity and investor protection components of our mission."

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, meanwhile, would have to furlough 95 percent of its employees immediately. An agency spokeswoman said the derivatives regulator could, however, call in additional staff in the event of a financial market emergency.





WHITE HOUSE: More than 1,000 of the 1,715 staff at the White House would be furloughed, the Trump administration said. The president would be provided with enough support to carry out his constitutional duties, including staff needed for a planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, administration officials said. However, the decision to go to Davos is now being assessed "day to day" the White House budget director said on Saturday.





NATIONAL PARKS: National parks remain accessible while still following all applicable laws and procedures, according to a spokesperson. Open roads will remain accessible and back country toilets will also remain open. However, services requiring staffing like public information and full service restrooms, will not be operating. Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in New York Harbor are closed as are Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center and other historic buildings in Philadelphia's Independence National Historic Park normally staffed by federal personnel.

National parks were closed in 2013 and it resulted in a loss of 750,000 daily visitors, said the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association. The National Park Service estimated the shutdown resulted in $500 million in lost visitor spending in areas around the parks and the Smithsonian museums.





WASHINGTON TOURIST SIGHTS: In 2013, popular tourist sites such as the Smithsonian closed, with barricades going up at the Lincoln Memorial, the Library of Congress and the National Archives. The Trump administration does not plan to barricade open-air monuments this time, officials said. The Smithsonian has said its museums could remain open through Monday.





TAXES: The Internal Revenue Service furloughed 90 percent of its staff in 2013, the liberal Center for American Progress said. About $4 billion in tax refunds were delayed as a result, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).