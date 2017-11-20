Factbox: Cricket - Ashes series

Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 24/02/17. Australia's captain Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the ground. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the five-test Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday:





Schedule (times GMT):

First test Nov. 23-27 (0000) Gabba, Brisbane

Second test Dec. 2-6 (0330) Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground





AUSTRALIA

Test world ranking: Fifth

Captain: Steve Smith

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Top ranked test batsman: Smith (1)

Top ranked test bowler: Josh Hazlewood (6)





Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc





2017 form (opponent/venue/result):

Pakistan Sydney Won by 220 runs

India Pune Won by 333 runs

India Bengaluru Lost by 75 runs

India Ranchi Match drawn

India Dharamsala Lost by eight wickets

Bangladesh Dhaka Lost by 20 runs

Bangladesh Chittagong Won by seven wickets





ENGLAND

Test world ranking: Third

Captain: Joe Root

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Top ranked test batsman: Root (2)

Top ranked test bowler: James Anderson (1)





Squad: Root, Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.





2017 form (opponent/venue/result):

South Africa Lord's Won by 211 runs

South Africa Nottingham Lost by 340 runs

South Africa The Oval Won by 239 runs

South Africa Manchester Won by 177 runs

West Indies Birmingham Won by an innings & 209 runs

West Indies Leeds Lost by five wickets

West Indies Lord's Won by nine wickets





PREVIOUS RESULTS

Australia v England tests

Matches 341

Australia wins 140

England wins 108

Draws 93





Last 15 Ashes series (Year/hosts/winners/margin)

1986/87 Australia England 2-1

1989 England Australia 4-0*

1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0

1993 England Australia 4-1*

1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1

1997 England Australia 3-2*

1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1

2001 England Australia 4-1

2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1

2005 England England 2-1

2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0

2009 England England 2-1

2010/11 Australia England 3-1

2013 England England 3-0

2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0

2015 England England 3-2





* Six-test series

** Test rankings correct as of Nov. 20





