    Factbox: Cricket - Ashes series

    Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 24/02/17. Australia's captain Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the ground. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

    (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the five-test Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday:


    Schedule (times GMT):

    First test Nov. 23-27 (0000) Gabba, Brisbane

    Second test Dec. 2-6 (0330) Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

    Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth

    Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground

    Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground


    AUSTRALIA

    Test world ranking: Fifth

    Captain: Steve Smith

    Coach: Darren Lehmann

    Top ranked test batsman: Smith (1)

    Top ranked test bowler: Josh Hazlewood (6)


    Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc


    2017 form (opponent/venue/result):

    Pakistan Sydney Won by 220 runs

    India Pune Won by 333 runs

    India Bengaluru Lost by 75 runs

    India Ranchi Match drawn

    India Dharamsala Lost by eight wickets

    Bangladesh Dhaka Lost by 20 runs

    Bangladesh Chittagong Won by seven wickets


    ENGLAND

    Test world ranking: Third

    Captain: Joe Root

    Coach: Trevor Bayliss

    Top ranked test batsman: Root (2)

    Top ranked test bowler: James Anderson (1)


    Squad: Root, Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.


    2017 form (opponent/venue/result):

    South Africa Lord's Won by 211 runs

    South Africa Nottingham Lost by 340 runs

    South Africa The Oval Won by 239 runs

    South Africa Manchester Won by 177 runs

    West Indies Birmingham Won by an innings & 209 runs

    West Indies Leeds Lost by five wickets

    West Indies Lord's Won by nine wickets


    Squad:

    - - - -

    PREVIOUS RESULTS

    Australia v England tests

    Matches 341

    Australia wins 140

    England wins 108

    Draws 93


    Last 15 Ashes series (Year/hosts/winners/margin)

    1986/87 Australia England 2-1

    1989 England Australia 4-0*

    1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0

    1993 England Australia 4-1*

    1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1

    1997 England Australia 3-2*

    1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1

    2001 England Australia 4-1

    2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1

    2005 England England 2-1

    2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0

    2009 England England 2-1

    2010/11 Australia England 3-1

    2013 England England 3-0

    2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0

    2015 England England 3-2


    * Six-test series

    ** Test rankings correct as of Nov. 20


    (Editing by John O'Brien)