Factbox: Cricket - Ashes series

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the five-test Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday:
Schedule (times GMT):
First test Nov. 23-27 (0000) Gabba, Brisbane
Second test Dec. 2-6 (0330) Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)
Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth
Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground
AUSTRALIA
Test world ranking: Fifth
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Top ranked test batsman: Smith (1)
Top ranked test bowler: Josh Hazlewood (6)
Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc
2017 form (opponent/venue/result):
Pakistan Sydney Won by 220 runs
India Pune Won by 333 runs
India Bengaluru Lost by 75 runs
India Ranchi Match drawn
India Dharamsala Lost by eight wickets
Bangladesh Dhaka Lost by 20 runs
Bangladesh Chittagong Won by seven wickets
ENGLAND
Test world ranking: Third
Captain: Joe Root
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Top ranked test batsman: Root (2)
Top ranked test bowler: James Anderson (1)
Squad: Root, Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.
2017 form (opponent/venue/result):
South Africa Lord's Won by 211 runs
South Africa Nottingham Lost by 340 runs
South Africa The Oval Won by 239 runs
South Africa Manchester Won by 177 runs
West Indies Birmingham Won by an innings & 209 runs
West Indies Leeds Lost by five wickets
West Indies Lord's Won by nine wickets
PREVIOUS RESULTS
Australia v England tests
Matches 341
Australia wins 140
England wins 108
Draws 93
Last 15 Ashes series (Year/hosts/winners/margin)
1986/87 Australia England 2-1
1989 England Australia 4-0*
1990/91 Australia Australia 3-0
1993 England Australia 4-1*
1994/95 Australia Australia 3-1
1997 England Australia 3-2*
1998/99 Australia Australia 3-1
2001 England Australia 4-1
2002/03 Australia Australia 4-1
2005 England England 2-1
2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0
2009 England England 2-1
2010/11 Australia England 3-1
2013 England England 3-0
2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0
2015 England England 3-2
* Six-test series
** Test rankings correct as of Nov. 20
