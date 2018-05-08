    Factbox: The court scorebox for Trump and his challengers

    By Andrew Chung

    (Reuters) - Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he and his administration have been swamped with lawsuits attacking his conduct and policies. The administration has lost more frequently in court than its challengers, but it has also had significant wins. And, since separate lawsuits on some issues have been filed in numerous courts, the administration has sometimes won a favorable ruling from one judge, only to have the policy blocked by another. Here are the key issues on which each side has scored wins.

    ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR ADMINISTRATION - 11

    Border wall

    Voter fraud commission

    Deregulation order

    Obamacare birth control subsidy

    Emoluments

    Sanctuary cities funding

    Contraception rule

    Travel ban

    Withdrawal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

    Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) leadership

    Natural gas waste rule

    ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR CHALLENGERS – 11

    Emoluments

    Sanctuary cities funding

    Contraception rule

    Travel ban

    DACA withdrawal

    Immigrant detention/deportation

    Transgender military ban

    Immigrant teenagers/abortion

    Natural gas waste rule

    Smog

    Mineral royalties

    ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR BOTH SIDES - 6

    Emoluments

    Sanctuary cities funding

    Contraception rule

    Travel ban

    DACA withdrawal

    Natural gas waste rule

    POLICIES BLOCKED BY COURTS DESPITE OTHER RULINGS FAVORING ADMINISTRATION - 4

    Sanctuary cities funding

    Contraception rule

    DACA withdrawal

    Travel ban (injunctions against ban were later lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court allowing policy to go into effect)

    (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Sue Horton)