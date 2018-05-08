Factbox: The court scorebox for Trump and his challengers

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - Since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he and his administration have been swamped with lawsuits attacking his conduct and policies. The administration has lost more frequently in court than its challengers, but it has also had significant wins. And, since separate lawsuits on some issues have been filed in numerous courts, the administration has sometimes won a favorable ruling from one judge, only to have the policy blocked by another. Here are the key issues on which each side has scored wins.

ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR ADMINISTRATION - 11

Border wall

Voter fraud commission

Deregulation order

Obamacare birth control subsidy

Emoluments

Sanctuary cities funding

Contraception rule

Travel ban

Withdrawal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) leadership

Natural gas waste rule

ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR CHALLENGERS – 11

Emoluments

Sanctuary cities funding

Contraception rule

Travel ban

DACA withdrawal

Immigrant detention/deportation

Transgender military ban

Immigrant teenagers/abortion

Natural gas waste rule

Smog

Mineral royalties

ISSUES PRODUCING WINS FOR BOTH SIDES - 6

Emoluments

Sanctuary cities funding

Contraception rule

Travel ban

DACA withdrawal

Natural gas waste rule

POLICIES BLOCKED BY COURTS DESPITE OTHER RULINGS FAVORING ADMINISTRATION - 4

Sanctuary cities funding

Contraception rule

DACA withdrawal

Travel ban (injunctions against ban were later lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court allowing policy to go into effect)

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Sue Horton)