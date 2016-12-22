    Factbox: Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration

    (Reuters) - The following people are mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assembles his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and other media reports.

    Trump already has named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.

    AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

    * Elsa Murano, undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush and former president of Texas A&M University

    * Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

    * Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas

    * Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner

    * Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor

    DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

    * Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

    * Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

    * Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    * Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan

    FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT

    * John Allison, a former chief executive officer of regional bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank

    * Paul Atkins, a former commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission

    * Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank

    FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

    * Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner

    * Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services

    U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

    * Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies

    * Ralph Ferrara, securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP

    * Daniel Gallagher, A Republican former SEC commissioner

    SUPREME COURT VACANCY

    The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

    U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

    * Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp

    * Jovita Carranza, founder and president of consultants JCR Group. Former vice president at United Parcel Service and former deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration

    * Robert Lighthizer, former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration

    * Wayne Berman, senior executive with private equity and financial services firm Blackstone Group LP

    * David McCormick, president of investment manager Bridgewater Associates LP

    VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

    * Pete Hegseth, CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and Fox News commentator

    * Navy Admiral Michelle Howard

    * Retired Admiral Thad Allen, former Coast Guard commandant appointed by President Barack Obama to lead government relief efforts after BP Gulf oil spill

    * Toby Cosgrove, president and chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic

    * Luis Quinonez, founder of IQ Management of Virginia and member of Trump's National Hispanic Advisory Council

    * Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts

    * Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president in 2008

    * Jeff Miller, a former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee

    WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS

    * Larry Kudlow, economist and media commentator

    WHITE HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISER

    * Tom Bossert, former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, cyber risk fellow with the Atlantic Council think tank

