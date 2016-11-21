Factbox: Contenders for key jobs in Trump's administration

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held meetings in New York on Monday as he worked to fill administration positions ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles. See end of list for posts already filled.

TREASURY SECRETARY

* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman

* Jeb Hensarling, U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

* Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer

* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc

* Jonathan Gray, global head of real estate at the Blackstone Group

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Mitt Romney, 2012 presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

* Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City

* Nikki Haley, governor of South Carolina

* John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush

* Bob Corker, U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq

DEFENSE SECRETARY

* James Mattis, retired Marine general

* David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired general

* Tom Cotton, U.S. senator from Arkansas

* Jon Kyl, former U.S. senator from Arizona

* Duncan Hunter, U.S. representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of the House Armed Services Committee

* Jim Talent, former U.S. senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Kelly Ayotte, outgoing U.S. senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Rick Perry, former Texas governor

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY

* Tom Price, U.S. representative from Georgia who is an orthopedic surgeon

* Rick Scott, Florida governor

* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

* Bobby Jindal, former Louisiana governor

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

* Michael McCaul, U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump

* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc

* Kevin Cramer, U.S. Representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp

* James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

* Rick Perry, former Texas governor

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Mary Fallin, Oklahoma governor

* Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company Charter Holdings

COMMERCE SECRETARY

* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co

* Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Senate candidate

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, former U.S. representative from Michigan

UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR

* Kelly Ayotte, outgoing U.S. senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the United States at the United Nations

* Peter King, U.S. representative from New York