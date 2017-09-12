FACTBOX: About 6.1 million without power in U.S. Southeast after Irma: utilities

(Reuters) - Power outages from Hurricane Irma dropped to about 6.1 million in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama by Tuesday afternoon, down from a peak over 7.4 million late Monday, according to local utilities.

Most remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern and eastern parts of the state. FPL, a unit of NextEra Energy Inc and the state's biggest power company, said its outages dipped below 2.8 million by Tuesday afternoon from a peak of over 3.6 million Monday morning.

FPL said it expects to restore essentially all of its customers in the eastern portion of Florida by the weekend and the harder-hit western portion of the state by Sept. 22. The company, however, warned it would take longer to restore customers with tornado damage or severe flooding.

Florida outages for Duke Energy Corp, which serves the northern and central parts of the state, fell to around 1 million by Tuesday afternoon, down from a peak of about 1.2 million on Monday, according to the company's website.

Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm, the second-highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It gradually weakened to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression on Monday.

In Georgia, utilities reported over 1.1 million customers without power Tuesday, down from a peak of around 1.3 million on Monday night.

Other big power utilities in Florida are units of Emera Inc and Southern Co, which also operates the biggest electric companies in Georgia and Alabama.

The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:

Power Company State Out Now Served

NextEra - FPL FL 2,751,000 4,904,000

Duke - Florida FL 1,000,000 1,800,000

Southern - Georgia Power GA 684,400 2,482,000

Georgia EMCs GA 428,000

Emera - Tampa Electric FL 263,600 425,000

Lee County Electric FL 160,900 200,000

JEA FL 149,000 455,000

Duke - South Carolina NC, SC 122,500 740,000

Clay Electric FL 106,100 173,000

SECO FL 84,200 200,600

Orlando Utilities Commission FL 79,200 234,700

Withlacoochee River Electric FL 68,200 217,000

Scana SC 35,700 720,300

Keys Energy Services FL 29,000 29,000

South Carolina EMCs SC 28,500

Florida Keys Electric FL 21,600 33,000

Alabama Power AL 20,000 1,400,000

Suwanee Valley Electric FL 19,800 25,600

Central Florida Electric FL 17,100 35,600

Peace River Electric FL 15,800 40,000

Glades Electric FL 15,800 16,000

Tri-County Electric FL 13,300 18,000

Talquin Electric FL 12,700 51,000

Gainesville Regional Utilities FL 12,500 93,000

Kissimmee Utility Authority FL 7,000 72,000

City of Chattanooga EPB TN 1,500 170,000

Dominion VA, NC 300 2,582,800

Memphis Gas, Light & Water TN 100 421,000

Total Out 6,147,800

