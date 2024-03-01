Fact or Fiction: Was there a February 30 on the calendar?
This is February 29, an extra day that only happens every four years on a leap year. But would you believe there was once a February 30 on the calendar?
This is February 29, an extra day that only happens every four years on a leap year. But would you believe there was once a February 30 on the calendar?
Would having a Leap Year baby be annoying or "a conversation piece for life"? Here's what parents — and an ob-gyn who's dealt with "upset" patients — says.
Leap years, with an extra day added to February, happen almost every four years. Here's more about what they are and why we need them.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
The average rate for a 30-year mortgage has remained at or above 7% for two weeks. Homebuyer demand fell off as a result.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
The Mark Cuban-backed, plant-based gentle giants will have you feeling clean and fresh post-bathroom break — whether at home or on the road.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
The stories you need to start your day: Mitch McConnell’s potential replacement, LeBron’s comeback and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Doctors explain why it’s important for girls to learn more about reproductive health.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Here are five good ways to use your tax refund, including adding to your savings, starting an emergency fund, paying off debt, and more.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip as the death toll surpasses 30,000 in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
"Our role is to ensure boundaries are protected," an intimacy coordinator tells Yahoo Entertainment.
There's a lot at stake in 2024 for workers, investors, and businesspeople. Here's a concise guide to the issues that matter.