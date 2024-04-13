Fact or Fiction: E.T. sequel coming to theaters in 2025?
A social media post appears to show a movie poster for a sequel to the iconic movie E.T. coming to theaters in 2025.
A social media post appears to show a movie poster for a sequel to the iconic movie E.T. coming to theaters in 2025.
Netflix film "Damsel" starring Millie Bobby Brown has held the streamer's top spot for multiple weeks.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Microsoft is exploring the idea of putting ads in your Windows 11 Start menu.
TCL is getting into original content and its first project is a short romance movie made with generative AI.
Toyota unveiled its new 4Runner, Chevy teased the Corvette ZR1, BMW confirmed the M5 Touring, Alfa Romeo revealed the Milano EV and Tesla made some moves.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
Nike shared a sneak peek of its track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics and women athletes were less than impressed by one of the designs.
Meta is starting to test messaging features for Threads that rely on Instagram’s inbox but allow new messages to be initiated from the Threads app.
“We built a full city in the desert, and now, it’s a little too big," an event ticketing expert told Yahoo Entertainment about Coachella.
Friday at The Masters was one of the strangest days at Augusta National in recent memory.
Kia gave the K5 a solid list of upgrades for 2025, but left the price pretty close to the outgoing model.
'The dark circles have lightened' and 'brighter eyes within one week' are just a couple of the 6,000 accolades this unassuming product has received.
The 2025 Subaru Forester is kind of new, but only sort of. The interior was redesigned, and a hybrid is coming next year.
Get that cat eye sharp enough to kill a man with up to 20% off eyeliner and more — but act fast.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a group of improv comedians pretending to be wizards? Dropout's Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dimension 20, is getting pretty close to selling out a 19,000-seat venue just hours after ticket sales opened to the general public. When I was playing D&D in the early eighties, I would have never believed that there was a future where people would watch live D&D at Madison Square Garden.
The actor, who stars in the Taylor Sheridan series, is accused of mocking the appearance of extras on the show. The network is reportedly investigating.
What’s her lucky number? How many Grammys has she won? What are the names of her cats? Ahead of "The Tortured Poets Department" release on April 19, find out how much you know about the pop star.
Ubisoft is pulling licenses from people’s The Crew accounts, essentially taking away a game they paid real money to own. This happens after it stopped being operable on April 1.
For decades, building material companies have shredded old newspapers to create cellulose insulation. People have increasingly turned to e-commerce, and the amount of cardboard boxes has crept steadily upward. Cardboard would seem like a perfect, paper-based solution to the insulation industry’s short supply, except there’s one problem: Corrugated boxes are riddled with contaminants like plastic tape, shipping labels and even metal staples.