Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Try to Sit Down Where There Wasn’t a Chair? Viral Video Leaves Out Context

A video clip circulating on social media claimed that a lack of mental acuity led Biden to try to sit down in a chair that didn't exist during a D-Day anniversary event

AP Photo/Virginia Mayo U.S. President Joe Biden attends a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Did President Joe Biden try to sit down in a chair that wasn't there?

A video of Biden, 81, recently began circulating, which seemingly showed the president trying to sit down in a nonexistent chair at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Several online posts from right-wing commentators and other social media users began claiming that the clip illustrated Biden's mental incompetence due to his age.

"Biden is trying to sit in a chair that doesn’t exist. The problem is that he intends to continue running for the presidential elections," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote alongside the video.

"This is disturbing," another wrote on X. "Pres. Biden is literally trying to find the invisible chair to sit in. It's just all so sad, and disgraceful to those in attendance who desire to honor the brave men who died to protect our nation from tyrannical governments."

However, the video shared to X did not show the full context of the moment, which was captured in its entirety by the Associated Press.

The edited, 13-second clip was pulled from footage of Biden standing alongside first lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. The group was waiting for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to be announced as the next speaker so they could be seated.

Contrary to what some viral social media posts claimed, the full-length video shows Biden crouching down, preparing to sit, before fully sitting down in a chair that does, in fact, exist.

The idea that 81-year-old Biden is not in control of his mental faculties as he ages is a common belief for many — and videos like this viral clip have contributed to the narrative.

In March, an AP poll found that about 6 in 10 U.S. adults said that they were not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to effectively serve as president.

The same poll found that a slightly smaller share (57%) of adults said that they believed former President Donald Trump lacks the mental capability to serve as president.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during the commemorative ceremony to mark D-Day 80th anniversary.

In February, Biden's physician said "the president remains fit for duty" in an annual report published by the White House,

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," the report read.

The event shown in the latest video was held on Thursday, June 6, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France (near Normandy Beach) to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

American World War II veterans attended the event to receive honors from both Macron and Biden, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also in attendance, according to AP.

Biden delivered a speech later in the event, likening the events of D-Day to the current war in Ukraine and stating that "we will not walk away" from defending Ukraine, AP reported.

"To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable," Biden said during his remarks.

"Democracy is never guaranteed. Every generation must preserve it, defend it and fight for it," he continued. "That's the test of the ages."



