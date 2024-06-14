Facing felony charges, Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan Supreme Court

Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who was charged last August with violating Michigan election law, announced Thursday he will be seeking the Michigan Republican Party's nomination for one of the state's Supreme Court seats up for grabs this fall.

DePerno, who rose to prominence after promoting baseless theories about the legitimacy of the 2020 election in Michigan, announced his run on social media Thursday.

Matt DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General speaks outside before a Save America rally at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township on April 2, 2022.

"After watching the abuse of our legal system both here in Michigan, as well as across the country, it is clear that the Michigan Supreme Court needs members that are committed to following the constitution and rule of law," he posted on X, formerly called Twitter. "Activist judges, prosecutors, and attorney generals are using their power to prosecute their political enemies. This has to stop. And that is why I am running for Supreme Court."

DePerno faces multiple felonies related to an alleged conspiracy to breach voting machines orchestrated by allies of former President Donald Trump who fought the results of the 2020 election. Through his attorney, DePerno has denied any wrongdoing. He previously ran for Attorney General in Michigan in 2022, and ran for chair of the Michigan Republican Party in 2023. Both races were unsuccessful.

There will be two Michigan Supreme Court seats on the ballot this fall. Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the court in 2022, must run for re-election to finish the full term. Bolden replaced former Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, who retired two years into an eight-year term. Bolden's seat is up for a four-year term.

Justice David Viviano announced in March he would not seek re-election. The election for Viviano's former seat will be for a full eight-year term.

While Michigan Supreme Court justices are technically elected through nonpartisan contests, to get on the ballot a candidate must be nominated by a state political party at its convention.

According to a list of preliminary candidates seeking nomination at the MIGOP's August convention, DePerno is seeking nomination for the four-year term, along with Detroit attorney Alexandria Taylor and Branch County Circuit Judge Patrick O'Grady.

State Rep. Andrew Fink, R-Hillsdale, and Court of Appeals Judge Mark Boonstra are seeking nomination for the eight-year term.

In April, the Michigan Democratic Party endorsed Bolden for re-election to her term as well as Kimberly Thomas for the full term, according to the party's website. Thomas is a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, and the director and co-founder of the university's Juvenile Justice Clinic. Their nominations, however, cannot become official until the party's state convention in August.

Currently, the Michigan Supreme Court has a 4-3 split among justices nominated by Democrats and Republicans.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Supreme Court: Who's running for a seat in 2024 election