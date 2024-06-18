Facing budget shortfall, Worcester school leaders urge state funding account for inflation

Without a fix to a state funding formula to adjust for two years of skyrocketing inflation, 219 school districts, many of them larger urban districts, will struggle to close budget gaps and be forced to make program and staff cuts, according to a report that will be released this week.

The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance calculates the shortfall to be $465 million.

“The flaw in the formula can be fixed,” said Vatsady Sivongxay, executive director of the alliance. “The legislature can keep the promise of the Student Opportunity Act, fix the inflation issue, and stop the need for districts to make cuts.”

The top 20 districts affected by the inflation funding glitch include Worcester and Leominster, according to a report compiled by the MassBudget and Policy Center due to be released this week.

A report due to be released Thursday by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, which describes itself as a public policy think tank researching and advocating for racial and economic justice, said at a Tuesday briefing that state aid for local districts in the upcoming fiscal year is now set at $6.86 billion, but should increase to $7.32 billion.

Colin Jones, deputy policy director at MassBudget, said that the state capped inflation adjustments at 4.5%, and while inflation may be easing, prices have not returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. For the current year, upcoming fiscal year, Gov. Maura Healey's administration has applied a 1.35 inflation rate for Chapter 70 funding, the main source of state aid for public schools.

If the level of funding were to be increased as the advocates suggest, the median district would receive $512,000 in additional money next fiscal year. Jones calculated that 133 districts could receive more than $1 million, and 22 districts could receive more than $5 million.

Worcester and Leominster are among the top 20 districts facing extensive budget gaps. Worcester officials calculate the current shortfall to be $22 million; the district could receive an additional $26 million with a higher inflation adjustment. Leominster could receive $5 million.

The infusion of funds into Worcester would obviate the need to cut 300 positions, as well as some after school programs.

“We’re all feeling the pain,” said Worcester school Supt. Rachel H. Monárrez.

Monárrez said that 85% of the budget supports teachers' salaries, so layoffs are the only way to bridge the budget gap. “With the deficit, there is no way to keep these programs.”

If the legislature opts to fix the funding glitch caused by two years of record inflation, funding directed to the Worcester district would serve as a base for future years, according to a report compiled by MassBudget and Policy Center.

The impact of the anticipated cuts extends beyond the classroom; it impacts the whole Worcester community, Monárrez said, adding that the Legislature is responsible for fixing the shortfall to ensure all Massachusetts youngsters receive the same quality education regardless of their zip code.

“Just because we live in a large urban district, doesn’t mean there should be a difference in the quality of education students receive,” said Melissa Verdier, president of the Educational Association of Worcester, the district's teacher union.

The Legislature, Verdier said, should recognize that districts have different needs depending on their populations.

“We’re spending millions on programs that other districts do not need to spend,” Verdier said, pointing to the need to hire multilingual educational staff to serve the needs of English language learners.

“Worcester should be leading the state, and it’s not – not due to a lack of ideas, or creativity or desire, but because it doesn’t have the funding,” Verdier said. “I should not have to move out of the city to ensure my children get a good education.”

Officials from other communities also weighed in. Thomas Grannemann, a School Committee member from Haverhill, said the foundation inflation index cap or “glitch” has bumped Haverhill off the track toward the equitable school funding goals of the 2019 Student Opportunity Act.

He said the increased numbers of special needs students and English language learners, along with increased compensation for educators and a tight labor market, are stressing the budget and will force changes in the district.

“We will cut programs and support staff, but aim to keep the teaching staff,” Grannemann said, adding that inflation has decreased the district’s buying power by 6%.

If the Legislature acts to increase the allocated budget amount, the $7.6 million Chelsea would be slated to receive would fund 60 staff positions, said Kathryn Anderson, president of the Chelsea Teachers Union.

In her district, she said, classrooms for newcomers to the United States are more than 10 students over capacity, social workers juggle double the recommended caseloads and school psychologists see six times the number of students recommended for an average caseload, which translates to 3,000 students rather than 500.

“The progress we fought for (in the passage of the Opportunity Act) is threatened,” Anderson said. “The solution is to fix that inflation glitch.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester school leaders urge increase in funding for inflation