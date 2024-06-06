New facility open for some boys who were sleeping at CYFD offices

Jun. 6—Some of the children who recently were sleeping in the offices of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department are moving into a new multiservice home the agency has set up in Albuquerque.

CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados told members of the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday four children already have moved into the home, which has enough room for 12 boys age 12 and older. The rest are expected to be moved in by June 14.

"Last year I committed to ending office stays, and this is where we are right now," Casados said. While the house does technically count as an "office stay," the provider operating it has tried to make the environment as "homey as possible," she added.

Casados said the home took longer than she would have liked to set up, but it's a "huge win" for the agency, which has had some youth stay in its offices in some cases for weeks at a time in recent years because of a lack of options. Employees have reported the arrangement can create an unsafe environment; in 2022, a one foster youth was accused last year of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in the bathroom of the agency's Albuquerque facility, according to earlier reports.

The agency currently has 21 young people staying in its offices, some of whom are at its Albuquerque receiving center, Casados said.

Casados said the agency is in talks with another provider to create a similar facility for girls ages 12 and older.

"Hopefully that will not take us as long," she said. "They're already licensed as a provider for a multiservice home and so we're hoping that can happen a little bit quicker."

This story will be updated. Check back for more details.