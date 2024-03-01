Facilities bond projects moving forward

Feb. 29—Construction on the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center multi-purpose facility as well as the Westside High School auxiliary gym will begin in mid to late summer, according to TJ Tharp, of McKinley Architecture and Engineering in Wheeling.

Both projects are expected to be completed about a year after construction begins.

The designs are near completion. Once the designs are approved by the county Board of Education, the projects will be put out for bid, followed by the construction phase.

Funding for the projects comes from the $20.1 million facilities bond sale approved by county voters in November 2022.

Once completed, the $6 million multi-purpose facility will hold about 400 people and, not only provide space for the center's annual awards ceremonies and other events, but will serve as the location for various countywide school events, including the annual science, reading, and social studies fairs, spelling bee, among other contests that can disrupt the school day at the schools where they are currently held, according to officials.

The new facility will be located between the Career and Technical Center and the county Division of Highways headquarters and will not impact the current parking.

The Westside High auxiliary gym will be located behind the existing gym and will allow additional practice space and time for the school's various athletic teams. The $6.7 million cost estimate also includes the artificial turf football field at the school, which has already been constructed and is in use by the students.

Also funded through the bond sale, the new $2.1 million artificial turf football field at Wyoming County East High has also been completed and is in use by students.

If everything goes as planned, students are expected to attend classes in the new Mullens Elementary and Middle School in the fall of 2026, Tharp said.

The new $24,464,847 school will consolidate Mullens Elementary, constructed in 1951 as Conley High School, and Mullens Middle, constructed in 1923 — 100 years ago, into the new Mullens Elementary and Middle School for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the county's SBA proposal.

The new school will be a two-story structure and located on the site of the Mullens athletic field.

"We own more property there than we originally thought," county Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline said in a previous interview, noting it is the most logical site.

Cline said schools officials explored several other sites for the new school, including the old Itmann company store location.

All the other sites would have to be purchased, while the school system owns the athletic field property.

"Every dollar that goes into purchasing property is a dollar that can't go into building the new school," she emphasized.

The athletic field parcel will require little site preparation, it's out of the flood plain, already has public utilities, and is located in the heart of Mullens, she noted.

Cline said no one has used the field for any purpose for at least three years.

The school design should be completed by the end of the calendar year, Tharp said.

In December, Wyoming County Schools was awarded nearly $16 million in "Needs" funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) for the construction of the new school.

"Needs" projects are major capital improvement projects funded through the SBA's general construction fund.

The $15,711,654 SBA Needs Grant will be combined with $8,753,193 from the $20.1 million facilities bonds.

Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new school have been tentatively scheduled for April 12.

The $20.1 million facilities bond sale will also fund improvements and renovations at schools across the county. All the projects combined total nearly $34 million.

The architects have visited every school in the county and talked with teachers and staff along with students concerning project designs.

The students wanted "bigger playgrounds and longer lunch times," Tharp said with a laugh.

School safety is a high priority and security vestibules, or man-traps, are included in the projects for schools that don't already have them.

Man-traps are small, enclosed vestibules, with two sets of interlocking doors — between which an individual can be "trapped" — and can prevent intruders from entering the main building. In most cases, one door cannot be opened without the other being shut or locked.

Permanent improvement funds were used to construct man-traps at visitor entrances in several schools.

As part of the security improvements, Oceana Middle School's visitor entrance will be moved to the rear of the building.

Parents will continue to drop-off and pick-up their children in the front of the building just as they always have, Cline said.

Once the man-trap is complete, however, visitors coming to the school during the day will have to enter at the rear of the building, coming in from the Gilliland Park side.

"There's plenty of parking there," she said.

The office will also be moved from its second-floor location into what used to be the library at the rear of the building.

Along with the security vestibule that includes the security window and package transfer, Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades will include a new elevator, in addition to a walking track for the school and community. The cost estimate is $300,000.

A few of the schools will require "bump-outs" to construct the man-traps at the main entrances, Cline said.

The facilities bond order will also include the following projects:

—Security vestibule with security window and package transfer, electrical system upgrades, and new gym floor at Pineville Middle, cost estimate is $675,000.

—New playground equipment and walking track for school and community use for Road Branch Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $100,000.

—New roof at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $775,000.

—Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, and walking track for school and community use at Baileysville Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $315,000.

—Electrical system upgrades at Berlin McKinney Elementary, cost estimate is $250,000.

Facilities bonds are earmarked for constructing or improving facilities only, much different from the excess levy — known locally as the "free textbook levy" — which funds services to children, such as textbooks and consumable workbooks, extra personnel not funded in the state school aid formula, field trips, school nurses, among numerous other items.

Wyoming County's last facilities bond was approved by voters in 1998 to build Westside High School.

Added to the regular tax levy residents pay on personal property, the excess levy has been approved by county voters every five years since 1927 and voters will decide the fate of the next levy in May.