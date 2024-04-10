Faces of Fort Cavazos: Christopher Wirth is a veteran who spent the last 21 years with Killeen FD
Faces of Fort Cavazos: Christopher Wirth is a veteran who spent the last 21 years with Killeen FD
Faces of Fort Cavazos: Christopher Wirth is a veteran who spent the last 21 years with Killeen FD
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
The 1996 golf comedy is getting the sequel treatment, with a script in the works.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.
Sleeker, better insulated and better priced — the brand may have outdone itself with its latest debut.
Bonus: The body cream contains skin-firming, cellulite-busting collagen.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, including expansion of generative AI to its security product line and other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
Alfa Romeo Milano revealed as brand's subcompact electric SUV. It signals the start of the brand's EV transition.
Marshall portable speakers are up to 25 percent off right now. This includes the fetching Middleton speaker, which is available for $237 instead of $300.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco–based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
The Lamborghini Huracan STJ is limited to ten units worldwide, and gets unique race-inspired aerodynamic bodywork to complement its aggressive look.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Meta, hell-bent on catching up to rivals in the generative AI space, is spending billions on its own AI efforts. Called the "next-gen" Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA), the successor to last year's MTIA v1, the chip runs models including for ranking and recommending display ads on Meta's properties (e.g.
If your car has an interior you aren't too fond of, then consider getting a car seat cover. They are easy to install, easy to clean and very comfortable.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.