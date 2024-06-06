Faces of D-Day: Remembering Pvt. Matthew Spitz

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— June 5, 1944, Private Matthew Spitz, 19, of Michigan was preparing to embark on his first combat experience. He was rigged to parachute into France with the 101st Airborne Division. Chief Curator at the National Infantry Museum, Jeff Reed, says Spitz, along with many of the paratroopers, missed their drop zones.

“Paratroopers were scattered all over northern France in small groups trying to band together and locate their actual objectives,” Reed said.

Prior to receiving orders to the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, Spitz completed Parachute School at what was then Fort Benning in the fall of 1943. He wrote letters to his family and friends in Plymouth, boasting about his role as a paratrooper saying he loved the thrill of floating through the air. One correspondence never got answered, a letter from his sister remains unopened to this day.

“That’s a letter that she sent to him. It has these very ominous stamps and a little notation there stating that the recipient is missing and it’s the return to sender,” Reed noted. “Matthew obviously never received that letter.”

During the war, news was slow to cross the Atlantic. Spitz’s mother, Susanna, received a telegram June 29,1944 declaring him missing. Later, the official notation of Spitz being killed in action came September 28, 1944, it wasn’t until nearly a year after that the circumstances surrounding his death made it home.

“It’s not until July 30th, 1945, that his commanding officer is able to get off a letter to her and giving her more the specifics of what happened to her son. He was also on the same aircraft with Pvt. Spitz when they landed. There was only a small group of soldiers that they were able to bring together,” Reed shared. “I think it was about eight guys and they were basically looking around for one more their unit trying to find their objective. And unfortunately, while groping around in the dark, they ran into a fairly large contingent of German soldiers and they estimate about 30, and he documents that there, and essentially saying that Pvt. Spitz was killed about 3 a.m. on June 6, 1944.”

Spitz’s is buried in the Normandy American Cemetery. His story represented by a few items preserved in the NIM, including notation of his purple heart, telegrams, a series of letters, his set of jump wings, and presentation flag lives on.

“These simple pieces of paper, they carry a lot of emotion with them and again, kind of looking at that letter, I think that really almost tells the story by itself,” Reed said. “The return address, and address to her brother, and those returned to sender and missing in action notations really just speaks for itself.”

The young paratrooper was one of more than 4,000 Allied troops were killed on D-Day. While the statistics are large, at its center the history is a collection of immensely personal stories.

“So much information is lost there. When you zero in on an individual and he is one of that 4,000 plus and you know, just the specific circumstances of how he served and how he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country,” Reed informed. “It really kind of makes you appreciate everything that all these men and women did for their country.”

Reed says about 6% of the NIM’s collections are on exhibit currently. Spitz’s story will eventually be rotated into the gallery, for now the items preserving his story lives in the archives.

