Facebook's killer problem

Arleen: No matter how hard you try you cannot rewrite history. We already have student being taught that American traders went to Africa and hunted down individuals for slaves. Forget the tribal leaders who sold them to European traders after decimating the rival tribes. We already have students believing that only Jews were held in concentration camps and killed in gas chambers or by cremation. You cannot prevent the mistakes of the past by pretending they didn't happen. ALL facts and actions should be remembered. If you can't openly see who any of these people were and educate on the wrongness of their deeds they will only be repeated. Move those statues somewhere they and put up informational and factual accounts of the events. Without that, hate groups will just continue to grow, stop feeding them with reasons to react. If you're going to remove something do it in plain daylight, don't make a cowardly statement in the middle of the night. Cut them off at the knees, make our youth aware of the entire story.